 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This gadget could turn your M1 Mac into a productivity beast

Monica J. White
By

If you own an M1 or M2 Mac and you’ve been wishing you could add a few extra screens to it, you now can. A new USB-C dock lets you add up to four external displays, which is a lot more than the Apple chip supports by default.

That number of displays comes at a price, though — it may not be optimal for every kind of work or entertainment.

An Apple MacBook with four extra displays added.
Plugable

By default, the Apple M1 chip can support one to two external displays. In the case of the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, only one display can be plugged in via the USB-C port. The Mac mini can handle one monitor through USB-C and one through HDMI. For most users, that would be enough, but for those who need more, Plugable has a fun gadget up for grabs — with a few caveats.

The solution is a USB-to-HDMI adapter that adds support for up to four external displays. It can be plugged into the USB-C port on an M1 Mac. The monitors are then connected directly to the dock. However, forget using any fancy monitors for this — all the displays max out at 1,920 x 1,080 and 60Hz, meaning a standard resolution and a standard refresh rate without any bells and whistles.

At the time of writing, the dock costs $120 and is available on . It’s not much for the chance to turn your Mac into a killer productivity tool, but that’s all the dock is going to be good for.

Plugable's USB-C dock for the M1 Mac.
Plugable

It’ll excel when combined with the M1 and M2 chips’ ability to multitask, and if you frequently work with spreadsheets or documents, you might enjoy this gadget a lot. On the other hand, if you use your Mac for creative work or for gaming, the quality of the monitors may slow you down depending on your workloads.

This was first spotted by AppleInsider. Plugable says that the new dock can also be used with Windows machines, and if you use two adapters, you can add up to 8 monitors. You’re going to need one beefy computer to seamlessly run all those displays, though. All in all, the gadget is compatible with macOS 11 and above as well as Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Editors' Recommendations

This docking station solves the M1 Mac’s biggest weakness
ugreen docking station could solve m1 macs major weakness
Apple Security Research website launches to protect your Mac
Apple Seurity Research website has resources for bug bounty hunters.
Resident Evil Village shows just how good Mac gaming can be
resident evil village on mac performance residentevilvillage09
Could the Huawei MateStation X dethrone Apple’s iMac?
Huawei MateStation X.
This hidden feature in the Meta Quest Pro could arrive soon
Alan Truly is writing using a Quest Pro with a paiered keyboard and mouse.
Apple’s top-secret AR/VR headset may begin production soon
A render of Apple's VR headset.
Perfect for work and school, this 15-inch Windows laptop is $179
Gateway 14-inch Laptop in many color configurations.
Here’s how you could protect your RTX 4090 from melting
The RTX 4090 graphics card on a table alongside a set of cables held in hand.
Someone built a PC in a microwave, because why not?
A white microwave with a PC inside lit by blue RGB lighting
Update Windows now — Microsoft just fixed several dangerous exploits
Person sitting and using an HP computer with Windows 11.
This gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $500 off at Best Buy
Acer Predator Helios 300
Twitter begins rollout of new gray check marks only to abruptly remove them
Elon Musk.
This ultra-portable 11-inch Windows laptop is $89 at Walmart
Several colors of the Gateway 11-inch Ultra Slim Notebook against a white background.