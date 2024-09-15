NordPass and Proton Pass are two of the best password managers and both have surprisingly affordable plans, as well as good free versions.

I recently reviewed each and found both were excellent solutions. While there are many similarities, a few differences stand out and can help you decide which password manager is the right choice for you.

Recommended Videos

Tiers and pricing

NordPass has a good free version that lets you store an unlimited number of passwords to sync and autofill logins across devices. However, you can’t share logins without a paid subscription.

Proton Free is a cybersecurity bundle that includes Proton Pass at no charge. It’s more complete than NordPass Free, since secure sharing is supported for two vaults. Proton Pass earned a place on our list of the best free password managers.

With both services, you get more when you subscribe, and the prices are inexpensive. Unless your budget is very tight, a subscription is usually worthwhile.

Prices vary, but NordPass Premium currently costs $28 annually and you get three bonus months the first year. Renewal rates are usually about the same. You get unlimited sharing, email masking, password quality checks, and dark web monitoring.

You have to pay in advance, but the equivalent monthly fee for NordPass Premium would be $2.36 at the standard rate or $1.89 if you factor in the three extra months. The two-year prepay plan costs $37.53, which works out to $1.39 monthly with the bonus months.

Proton Pass Plus has much simpler pricing. It’s $5 monthly or $23.88 annually. Dividing by 12, the yearly plan has a monthly equivalent of $1.99. Proton doesn’t have a two-year option, so you can save about $10 with a long-term commitment to NordPass Premium.

NordPass also has Family plans with discount pricing on six Premium accounts. It’s $44 for the first year or $67 for the first two years. Since Proton Free allows sharing, one paid subscription and multiple free accounts is the best way to share among a family with Proton Pass.

Design

NordPass and Proton Pass each offer fast, simple setup. It’s easy to import passwords from a browser or vaults you’ve exported from competing password managers.

I found the NordPass desktop browser extension could access every feature, including unlocking the vault with Windows Hello. Proton Pass has an equally powerful browser extension. Both require the desktop app to sign into Windows apps with your password manager.

I also tested the iPhone app for each service. Installation is quick, and tutorials guided me to enable usage in the Settings app. It’s possible to use iCloud and even Google password managers at the same time on an iPhone, but only one can collect new logins.

Both have modern designs, and I had no trouble finding my way around. NordPass and Proton Pass also have web versions, which is important if you borrow a device or need to access a login from a VR headset, which usually don’t support browser extensions.

Features

Autofill and cross-platform syncing are the most critical components of a password manager. NordPass handles this effortlessly, and so does Proton Pass.

Both support launching websites from the vault, a safer way to access important accounts. Since your vault requires a master password or biometric sign-in, using NordPass or Proton Pass as a launcher prevents others from identifying where you have social media and financial accounts.

Secure login sharing is another essential feature of the best password managers. You probably want to share an account with family members. You might share some with friends and co-workers also.

NordPass Premium has good sharing features, with options to limit whether the recipient can autofill the login, share it with others, or edit it. It’s easier to share when you can add some limitations. The only issue is that they’ll need a NordPass account to access the login.

Proton Pass Plus sharing goes a bit further, allowing you to quickly share a login with anyone via a secure link, even if they don’t use Proton Pass.

While Proton’s sharing is better, NordPass Premium includes 3GB of secure storage so you can attach files and images to logins and notes. Proton doesn’t integrate file storage but you can get 5GB of secure storage with the free version of Proton Drive.

Support

NordPass has live support via chat 24 hours a day, every day. Even more impressive, it’s available to paid and free users. That’s rare for password managers. Keeper has fast, 24/7 support for subscribers, and Dashlane has live chat during limited hours. Both are more expensive than NordPass.

Proton Pass and most other password managers let customers search and browse the support center or reach out for email support. Live chat is much quicker and better if you have a difficult or unusual problem.

Privacy and security

Nord Security and Proton commit to protecting your privacy. Your personal data won’t be shared with or sold to third-party companies.

Both get regular independent security audits to verify their servers can’t be breached and the encryption technology is working correctly with no vulnerabilities that hackers can take advantage of.

Your logins, cards, and secure notes should be safe with NordPass and Proton Pass.

Which password manager is best?

If you use NordVPN or Proton VPN, you might have a preference to keep your data with the same company. I tend to favor companies I’m already working with. If you’re not already a Nord Security or Proton subscriber, it’s more difficult to pick a winner in this comparison. NordPass and Proton Pass are closely matched in many ways.

NordPass Premium comes with integrated file storage, but you probably already use Google Drive, iCloud, or some other dedicated cloud service provider, limiting the value. Still, if you are new to password managers or struggle with technology, the fast support NordPass offers via chat is worthwhile.

Proton Pass offers better sharing and an excellent free version. The monthly subscription plan is a unique way to strengthen security when you’re traveling without subscribing for an entire year.

I also like Proton Pass Plus’ consistent annual pricing. NordPass Premium costs less for the first year, then becomes more expensive when you renew.

Overall, I prefer Proton Pass, which has full-featured free and paid versions of its password manager. However, for families of four to six, the NordPass Family plan offers better value. I’ve reviewed only one other password manager that can compete with NordPass’ group pricing. Bitwarden offers a lower-cost family plan with support for six premium accounts.