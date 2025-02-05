 Skip to main content
Google has some ‘good ideas’ for putting ads in Gemini

Gemini Advanced on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Google is exploring adding ads to Gemini AI. CEO Sundar Pichai floated the idea in an earnings call but did not mention a specific date, according to The Verge. He also noted that the company has “very good ideas” about how it could appear in the future.

This year’s focus remains on enhancing user experience features and broadening subscription offerings. Pichai noted that advertising has been essential in scaling other Google services, such as YouTube, possibly hinting that ads will eventually come to Gemini. However, Pichai did not mention how Google plans to integrate ads into Gemini when they appear in the AI. He also said they are committed to making the products work and delivering them to a vast audience.

The good news is that you don’t have to worry about seeing ads in Gemini, at least not this year. For now, Gemini continues to offer free or paid subscriptions with access to more advanced features. Currently, Gemini Advanced users can access options such as Gemini Advanced 2.0 Flash, Pro, Flash Thinking Experimental, Deep Research, and 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental with apps.

For now, let’s enjoy the ad-free experience of Gemini while we can. If you think about it, Google’s business model relies heavily on ads, so it is only a matter of time before it gets to Gemini. Google has already incorporated ads in AI Overviews, so why should Gemini be any different? However, Google’s ads may get intrusive, and you may find ways to turn off targeted ads on Google.

Google also announced that it will spend $75 billion on capital expenditures this year to stay competitive in AI.

