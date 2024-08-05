 Skip to main content
Nvidia is giving away a $4,690 gaming PC for free

By
The Falcon NW Talon on a table in an office.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Nvidia is giving away something big. As part of its GeForce Summer program, Nvidia announced that it’s giving away a Falcon Northwest Talon desktop currently valued at $4,690 — and that’s ignoring the unique GeForce design etched into the case.

The Talon is a monster PC, so much so that even calling it a “gaming PC” somehow feels reductive. As you can read in our Falcon Northwest Talon review, it’s one of the few boutique PCs on the market that brings craftsmanship back into focus. Falcon spares no detail in putting together a PC, and it shows. Despite being one of the best gaming desktops you can buy, there’s always been one problem with Falcon Northwest PCs — they’re just so damn expensive.

Nvidia is giving you the chance to get around that issue. The Talon on offer here includes an RTX 4080 Founders Edition, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1000-watt Seasonic power supply. It also includes an Intel Core i7-14700K. Intel is under fire for instability issues on its most recent CPUs, but Falcon Northwest has been at the forefront of the problem. It was sending out BIOS settings to users months before Intel ever acknowledged the issue.

#GeForceSummer 🤝 Free PC

WIN this unique @FalconNW gaming PC featuring:

🟢GPU: GeForce RTX 4080 FE
🟢CPU: Intel Core i7-14700K
🟢RAM: 32GB Kingston Fury DDR5
🟢Power: Seasonic 1000W

tell us about your best PC summer gaming memory &amp; use #GeForceSummer to enter! pic.twitter.com/k4HS1EqIag

&mdash; NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) August 5, 2024

All you need to do to enter is use the GeForceSummer hashtag on X (formerly Twitter). Nvidia has been running this promotion for over a month now, but the call with the Talon is to share your best PC gaming memory of the summer.

A PC from Falcon Northwest is usually out of the question for most PC gamers. These systems are better for workstation purposes, with Falcon offering some of the best customer support money can buy. You’re getting a heck of a gaming PC if you happen to win, though. Not only does Falcon offer exceptional attention to detail with the build itself, but the company also sends along a folder full of reports that show the system’s stability. The Talon may be an expensive PC, but Falcon Northwest makes sure that extra cost is justified.

As for the RTX 4080, it’s still one of the best graphics cards around, as you can read in our RTX 4080 review. The newer RTX 4080 Super offers a better value, and Falcon has replaced the original model with the Super refresh on its website. However, both GPUs perform at about the same level, so you can expect smooth 4K gaming out of the graphics card.

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
