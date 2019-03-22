Digital Trends
Computing

Nvidia’s GTX 1650 graphics card could be just a slight upgrade over the 1050 Ti

Arif Bacchus
By
Nvidia

Nvidia might be fresh of the release of both the GTX 1660 Ti and the GTX 1660 midrange graphics cards, but rumors continue to indicate that the company might soon launch the GTX 1650 to cap out its lineup. In the latest development, a leaked benchmark from Final Fantasy XV suggests that the GTX 1650 could just be a slight upgrade from last generation’s GTX 1050 Ti.

Originally spotted by a well-known graphics card leaker on Twitter, the GTX 1650 appears listed with a score of 3,553 in the Final Fantasy XV benchmarks board. That just slightly edges out the GTX 1050 Ti’s recorded score of 3,127 — for roughly a difference of less than 1 percent.

While it’s not clear if this score is for the desktop version or the mobile version of the GTX 1650 testing was apparently done set at the 2560 x 1440 resolution and on “lite quality” settings. A score of 3,000 to 4,499 typically indicates “standard performance” in this benchmark, so results do not suggest a major improvement in gameplay between graphics cards generations.

Still, it is best to take the performance results lightly. The possibility remains that the benchmark could just be a sample test result recorded internally at Nvidia, with a version of the GTX 1650 that is not yet final. The results also do not reveal the specifications or drivers on the system the GTX 1650 was tested on, so that could also be a consideration for its low score.

Nvidia has yet to officially acknowledge the GTX 1650, but when it launches, it could be the cheapest midrange graphics card from the company yet. A recent screenshot of a 3Dmark entry had previously supported the existence of a laptop version of the graphics card, suggesting a 1,395MHz base clock speed and a 1,560Mhz boost clock speed. Its CUDA core count could come in at 896, and the graphics card is rumored to leverage 4GB of virtual memory clocked at 2,000 MHZ.

Of course, the GTX 1650 will also likely not feature ray tracing, just like the GTX 1660 Ti or 1660. That’s due to the lack of RT cores and Tensor cores, which are omitted to keep the cost down for gamers seeking the alternative to Nvidia’s RTX graphics cards. Pricing is rumored to be around $180, with a launch coming either later in March or in April.

