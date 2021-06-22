  1. Computing

Nvidia lowers the barrier to entry into A.I. with Fleet Command and LaunchPad

By

Nvidia is expanding its artificial intelligence (A.I.) offerings as part of its continued effort to “democratize A.I.” The company announced two new programs today that can help businesses of any size to train and deploy A.I. models without investing in infrastructure. The first is A.I. LaunchPad, which gives enterprises access to a stack of A.I. infrastructure and software, and the second is Fleet Command, which helps businesses deploy and manage the A.I. models they’ve trained.

At Computex 2021, Nvidia announced the Base Command platform that allows businesses to train A.I. models on Nvidia’s DGX SuperPod supercomputer.  Fleet Command builds on this platform by allowing users to simulate A.I. models and deploy them across edge devices remotely. With an Nvidia-certified system, admins can now control the entire life cycle of A.I. training and edge deployment without the upfront cost.

laptop running Nvidia Fleet Command software.

Fleet Command and Base Command are part of the larger A.I. LaunchPad program at Nvidia. LaunchPad covers the entire hardware and software stack for training A.I. models and deploying applications.

Nvidia’s first partner for the program is Equinix, which currently has more than 220 data centers across five continents. Nvidia is slotting the DGX supercomputer into some of these data centers to speed up A.I. development in locations where businesses need it most. The company said it will announce regional availability later, including information on multiple rollout phases. In a press briefing, an Nvidia spokesperson said that the platform will likely launch in the U.S. as part of the first phase.

LaunchPad uses a pay-per-hour consumption model, opening up the possibility of prototyping A.I. applications with limited startup cost. Nvidia hasn’t announced pricing details yet. The company will also offer extended usage options when the program rolls out later this summer.

For the software side of things, Nvidia offers the Nvidia A.I. Enterprise suite, which is a set of software tools that run on VMware vSphere. With the software suite and vSphere running an Nvidia-certified system, businesses can deploy A.I. in Equinix data centers with “near bare-metal performance.”

LaunchPad — and by extension, Base Command and Fleet Command — opens up a lot of possibilities for businesses. From tracking inventory on retail shelves to speeding up radiology results, the platform promises an easy-to-use set of software that makes it much easier and cheaper for businesses to start using A.I. in day-to-day operations.

“Today’s enterprises are looking for a simple, comprehensive solution that provides instant access to the resources they need … LaunchPad puts A.I. at the fingertips of enterprises everywhere with fully automated, hybrid-cloud infrastructure and software for every stage of the A.I. life cycle,” said Manuvir Das, head of enterprise computing at Nvidia.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals for 2021

surface pro 7 vs microsoftsurfacepro7 2 768x768

Best Prime Day monitor deals for 2021

best monitors ces 2021 hp monitor 2

Best Prime Day MacBook deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 MacBook Deals

Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals for 2021

dell g3 15 g7 gaming laptop deals summer sale 2020 review fortnite 3065 768x768

Best Prime Day laptop deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Laptop Deals

Best Prime Day Chromebook deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Chromebook Deals

Best Prime Day Dell XPS deals for 2021

black friday 2020 deals still available xps 13 laptop resized

Best Prime Day printer deals for 2021

hp neverstop never worry about ink printer

Amazon is practically giving away the Apple iPad Mini for Prime Day

blink xt2 security camera apple watch series 3 airpods pro ipad mini microsoft surface 7 lg 4k tv dell xps 123 samsung galaxy

If you buy just one thing on Prime Day, make it this laptop

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

This Samsung Chromebook is so cheap for Prime Day it could be a mistake

This Chromebook features an 11.6-inch screen and an Intel Celeron processor.

HP Prime Day Sale 2021: Best deals to shop today

HP zBook 15 top back logo

We can’t believe how cheap this 27-inch Dell Monitor is for Prime Day

Two Dell 27 monitors next to each other with one facing forward and the other facing backward.