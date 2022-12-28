Nvidia just leaked its own GPU for CES 2023

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Nvidia leaked its GeForce RTX 4070 Ti on its website, suggesting the launch of this eagerly anticipated graphics card is approaching rapidly. It’s been rumored that the card will launch at CES 2023.

Nvidia has been promoting its hardware as an integral part of the VR and AR revolution with the goal to recreate the world as digital twins in the Nvidia Omniverse. In the latest leak, Nvidia mentioned the “GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, NVIDIA RTX A4500 or higher” as the recommended GPU to run the Omniverse View app. The app lets you view real-time Omniverse renders on your desktop requires an RTX GPU with 8 GB but performs better with more powerful hardware.

It’s expected that Nvidia will launch the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti at the upcoming GeForce Beyond at CES 2023, a special event that will be broadcast on Nvidia’s YouTube channel and its Twitch page. The event happens on January 3, 2023, at 8 a.m. PST.

This isn’t the first sign that the launch of this intriguing graphics card launch is imminent. A few online retailers made the RTX 4070 Ti available for preorder. Earlier this month, a benchmark of the RTX 4070 Ti leaked, suggesting a threat to AMD’s flagship GPUs, the RX 7900 XTX and XT.

The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti has had a troubled history, likely being a rebranded form of the RTX 4080 12GB that Nvidia “unlaunched” in October. As such, Nvidia might have originally considered this GPU to be closer to the flagship RTX 4080 than the low-cost RTX 4070 series. While the memory is reduced from the usual 16GB of the RTX 4080, the 12GB version also had fewer cores. That led to some outrage and the delay and possible rebranding of this card.

