 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Nvidia just leaked its own GPU for CES 2023

Alan Truly
By
Check out our complete coverage of CES 2023

Nvidia leaked its GeForce RTX 4070 Ti on its website, suggesting the launch of this eagerly anticipated graphics card is approaching rapidly. It’s been rumored that the card will launch at CES 2023.

Nvidia has been promoting its hardware as an integral part of the VR and AR revolution with the goal to recreate the world as digital twins in the Nvidia Omniverse. In the latest leak, Nvidia mentioned the “GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, NVIDIA RTX A4500 or higher” as the recommended GPU to run the Omniverse View app. The app lets you view real-time Omniverse renders on your desktop requires an RTX GPU with 8 GB but performs better with more powerful hardware.

System requirements for the Nvidia Omniverse View app.

It’s expected that Nvidia will launch the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti at the upcoming GeForce Beyond at CES 2023, a special event that will be broadcast on Nvidia’s YouTube channel and its Twitch page. The event happens on January 3, 2023, at 8 a.m. PST.

This isn’t the first sign that the launch of this intriguing graphics card launch is imminent. A few online retailers made the RTX 4070 Ti available for preorder. Earlier this month, a benchmark of the RTX 4070 Ti leaked, suggesting a threat to AMD’s flagship GPUs, the RX 7900 XTX and XT.

The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti has had a troubled history, likely being a rebranded form of the RTX 4080 12GB that Nvidia “unlaunched” in October. As such, Nvidia might have originally considered this GPU to be closer to the flagship RTX 4080 than the low-cost RTX 4070 series. While the memory is reduced from the usual 16GB of the RTX 4080, the 12GB version also had fewer cores. That led to some outrage and the delay and possible rebranding of this card.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
AMD RX 7900 XTX vs. Nvidia RTX 4090: the ultimate flagship GPU battle
RX 7900 XTX lying on a textured background.
Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti might repeat the same mistake as the RTX 4090
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is shown along with a hand holding the power cable adapter.
RTX 4070 Ti benchmarks leak: Is Nvidia about to undercut AMD?
The RTX 4090 sitting on a table.
Our AMD RX 7900 XTX vs. Nvidia RTX 4080 comparison has a clear winner
RX 7900 XTX installed in a test bench.
How to gift on Steam
A Steam Collection shows a player's backlog.
Why the Alienware 34 QD-OLED was the most important monitor of 2022
The Alienware QD-OLED monitor in front of a window.
The best gaming PCs: Dell, Origin, Lenovo, and more
HP Omen 45L sitting on a table.
This Lenovo laptop deal seems like a mistake – save over $2,000!
lenovo thinkpad x13s review front angled
Walmart has an incredible QLED TV deal going on right now
onn 55 inch 4k roku smart tv deal walmart november 2022 70 on wall
Overclockers surpassed the elusive 9GHz clock speed. Here’s how they did it
The Intel Core i9-13900K being overclocked to 9GHz.
Dell’s best laptop for working from home is 50% off today
The Dell Vostro 3420 business laptop against a white background.
MacBook Pro 14 and 16 (2023): The M2 Pro/Max on the horizon
Apple MacBook Pro front view showing display and keyboard..
Don’t miss this great HP gaming laptop deal
The HP Victus 15 gaming laptop against a white backdrop.