  1. Computing

Less than a week after launch, the RTX 3070 Ti seems to have vanished

By

When Nvidia announced the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti, we knew both cards would sell out immediately. Less than a week after launch, though, the RTX 3070 Ti seems like it never launched. Nvidia’s RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition went out of stock immediately in the U.S. and U.K., and despite a thriving scalping market, the card hasn’t shown up much on eBay.

As pointed out by The Verge, Nvidia partnered with Best Buy in the U.S. to distribute the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti. Unlike previous Ampere launches, Best Buy sold a limited number of RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards in-store. The RTX 3070 Ti, however, was only available online and met hopeful buyers with a gray “sold out” button immediately after launch.

That’s not a strange occurrence given the ongoing GPU shortage, but things get interesting when looking at the secondhand market. Filtering by sold items on eBay, we found only four listings for the RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition, two of which came from the same seller. There weren’t any Founders Edition cards listed for sale at the time of publication. Similarly, we couldn’t find Founders Edition cards on Facebook Marketplace or Mercari.

The RTX 3070 Ti isn’t a full-on paper launch, but it looks close. We weren’t able to track down any Founders Edition cards, but we found a few listings for board partner cards. EVGA’s FTW3 variant seems like the most readily available option, though it’s hard to tell given how few listings there are.

Interestingly, the FTW3 card is the only one available through EVGA’s queue system, which is one of the few ways to buy a new graphics card in 2021. There are two cheaper variants that aren’t part of the program. The RTX 3070 Ti hasn’t shown up much on Newegg Shuffle, either, despite the RTX 3080 Ti showing up in multiple Shuffles.

Digital Trends has reached out to Nvidia and Best Buy for comment, and we’ll update this story when we hear back.

The RTX 3070 Ti is an updated version of Nvidia’s RTX 3070. Sporting more CUDA cores and faster memory speed, we found in our RTX 3070 Ti review that it can deliver up to a 10% performance increase over the RTX 3070. The card launched for $599, though the few secondhand units we could find sold for above $1,400.

Editors' Recommendations

Counterfeiters are fooling PC gamers with fake GPUs, and they’re tough to spot

amd radeon rx 6700 xt review 6 1

Windows 11 leak gives us our first look at the radical new design

microsoft windows 11 news rumors what s next for

The best firewalls for small businesses in 2021

Best cheap Chromebook deals for June 2021

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

Best Prime Day wireless keyboard deals 2021: What to expect

logiech ergo k860 review keyboard logitehc 09

Best Prime Day wireless mouse deals 2021: What to expect

best prime day wireless mouse deals

The best wireless keyboards for 2021

Microsoft Surface Studio 2

Best Prime Day router deals 2021: What to expect

best prime day router deals 2020

Best Prime Day Razer deals 2021: What to expect

best wireless mice razer viper ultimate

Best Prime Day Printer Deals 2021: What to expect

hp neverstop never worry about ink printer

Best Prime Day PC Deals 2021: What to expect

best stealth laptop dell xps 8930

Best Prime Day office chair deals 2021: What to expect

best office desk chairs version 1505852922 home aeron

Home printer buying guide: How to choose a printer that best fits your needs