As the GPU shortage continues on, getting news on any graphics card is a good thing. There are unlikely rumors like Nvidia rereleasing the GTX 1080 Ti, as well as more plausible leaks regarding the upcoming Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti. Now, Lok LOK shared a few photos of shipping labels on Facebook that hint that the 3080 Ti is not only coming, but coming soon.

The label is for a batch of MSI’s RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X 12G OC graphics cards, which are allegedly heading to the U.S. ahead of a release in May. The name confirms earlier rumors of the 3080 Ti coming with 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM, pushing it ahead of the 10GB seen on the 3080. Rumors suggest the 3080 Ti will ship with 10,240 CUDA cores, 80 RT cores, and 320 Tensor cores. That’s a believable step up from the 3080, which comes with 8,704 CUDA cores, 68 RT cores, and 272 Tensor cores. The 3080 Ti is also rumored to come with a 384-bit memory bus, matching the $1,500 RTX 3090.

The 3080 Ti was originally rumored to come with 20GB of GDDR6X VRAM. However, the batch of MSI cards from the photo and an Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) filing from Gigabyte show that Nvidia stripped the card down to 12GB.

Nvidia is also reportedly working on new silicon to limit the mining performance of its upcoming GPUs. Reports now are focused on the RTX 3060, which launched with a botched anti-mining system. However, Nvidia will likely use the silicon with all of its upcoming graphics cards. The die is rumored to cut the hash rate in half once it detects mining activity.

The 3080 Ti is the big news, but the photos also show boxes of the RX 580, RTX 3090, and GT 710. The RX 580 is a popular card for miners due to its low price and high hash rate, while the GT 710 is great for budget PC builds. Hopefully there’s enough of those two cards to leave the 3080 Tis and 3090s for gamers, especially as Nvidia and Intel double down on the shortages plaguing the world of computing.

