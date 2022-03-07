Possible release date of Nvidia’s RTX 3090 Ti card revealed

Nvidia might be close to launching the new flagship RTX 3090 Ti graphics card, according to forums on Chiphell that point to a March 29 release date.

That’s not the only leak to come out of Chiphell forums: The leaker also states that Nvidia is scrapping the reported RTX 3070 Ti with 16GB of memory.

Nvidia first unveiled the RTX 3090 Ti during CES 2022 in early January, but has said nothing about it since then. The initial promise was for Nvidia to share more information about the card by the end of January, but that never happened. All we’ve had to go on since then have been rumors — and the news was not great.

There has been much talks about Nvidia asking its board partners to pause the production of its versions of the RTX 3090 Ti. Some of the problems that were cited included issues with the BIOS and the hardware. The post on Chiphell forums sheds a little bit more light on this, pointing to issues with memory stability.

According to the leaker, the graphics card turned out to be bigger than expected. This supposedly forced Nvidia to perform a complete memory replacement. If true, this would explain why Nvidia chose to halt the production of the GPU and had no updates on possible release dates.

Once it does hit the shelves, the RTX 3090 Ti will be a total beast of an enthusiast graphics card, taking the top spot among the best GPUs on the market. There is not much we know about the card with complete certainty, but Nvidia did tease that it will feature the full GA102 GPU and 24GB of 21Gbps GDDR6X memory. Everything else we know about the GPU comes from various leaks, as Nvidia has been hush about it for these past two months.

It’s pretty clear that the GPU is going to be power-hungry, and according to some early listings, it might be extremely expensive — the MSI version of it was found listed for as much as $4,500. That graphics card also required a 1,000-watt power supply.

While we wait to see whether these rumors are true and Nvidia’s latest and greatest will soon appear on the near-starved GPU market, the poster on Chiphell has also shared some information about the alleged RTX 3070 Ti with 16GB of memory. Nvidia was supposedly preparing to release that graphics card in order to compete with Intel’s upcoming Arc Alchemist launch. However, the Chiphell post claims that the refreshed RTX 3070 Ti is no more.

VideoCardz was the first source to break the news on these two GPUs. Until we hear from Nvidia, nothing is confirmed, but this is the first bit of good news about the RTX 3090 Ti that we’ve heard since Nvidia admitted to working on it. Let’s hope that Nvidia itself will soon speak up on the matter.

