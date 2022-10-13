 Skip to main content
Nvidia has a good idea to help you buy a new GPU

Alan Truly
By

Nvidia is testing a new way to order the GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition starting today. It’s called Verified Priority Access, and details about it were posted today in Nvidia’s Gaming PCs community forum. Through this program, Nvidia will send out invitations to a limited number of GeForce gamers and creators with a unique link to purchase Nvidia’s latest and best graphics card through a Founders Edition partner in their area, such as Best Buy. The program is available in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain through retailers in those countries.

The locked post is quite brief but VideoCardz uncovered some additional details. Apparently, the invitation comes via GeForce Experience so you might need to have the app installed in order to find out if you were selected to be first in line to order.

Here's what Nvidia Verified Priority Access looks like.
VideoCardz

New Nvidia graphics cards are always exciting since they open up the possibility of greater performance at higher resolutions, with more features enabled. Every game gets better, not to mention cutting render times for videos and graphics processing. The only trouble is getting your hands on the latest Nvidia GPU when there is such high demand.

Nvidia hasn’t shared how many people will be included in the Verified Priority Access, but it will almost certainly be quite restricted. Nvidia GPUs have a long and distressing history of selling out immediately, sometimes the moment the product goes live. Eager customers have become quite angry, realizing that crypto miners are even more determined to get their hands on high-end graphics cards to speed up their operations.

A hand grabbing MSI's RTX 4090 Suprim X.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

This is a rare opportunity for some lucky gamers and content creators to get the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition without having to spend several anxious minutes clicking madly while hoping the order goes through before the limited stock runs out. For everyone else, we have a guide listing where to look for more Nvidia cards.

