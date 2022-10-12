Where to buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

At long last, Nvidia’s next-generation flagship is here, and although the RTX 4090 is certainly the fastest GPU for gaming (read our RTX 4090 review for testing details), it’s not exactly cheap. It might not be the best idea to buy a 4090 on launch day, but if you have $1,600 to burn and you’re in the market for a sparkling new GPU, here’s where you can find the RTX 4090.

Keep in mind that availability is subject to change throughout the day, so always check with multiple retailers if there’s a particular model you want.

Nvidia

The definitive RTX 4090 is the Founder’s Edition from Nvidia itself, though it’s usually a bit hard to find because Founder’s Edition cards are normally exclusive to Best Buy. You probably won’t see it on Amazon or Newegg, though you might be able to buy it directly from Nvidia’s website.





Asus

As usual, Asus is launching an RTX 4090 under its premium Strix brand. It’s big, has lots of RGB, and is clocked about 100MHz higher than the RTX 4090 Founder’s Edition. At $2,000, it’s significantly more expensive than the Founder’s Edition card, however.







If you’re looking for something more affordable (but still want a 4090), Asus also has a TUF model with less RGB and presumably less cooling prowess, but with the same $1,599 price tag as the 4090 FE.





Gigabyte

At the time of writing, Gigabyte doesn’t appear to have any 4090s available under its premium Aorus brand, but it is launching this somewhat premium Gaming OC 4090 (though we don’t know its clock speed), which at $1,700 is a hundred bucks more than the 4090 FE.







The more affordable Windforce model has the same clock speed as the Founder’s Edition model, as well as the same price. Compared to the Gaming OC, it seems to have a pretty similar cooler, so it might be worth saving a $100 by opting for the cheaper Windforce version.







MSI

Unlike other vendors, MSI’s highest-end Suprim X Liquid is watercooled, though it also has a fan on the card itself, presumably to keep the memory from overheating. We don’t know what clock speed it will have and we’re not entirely sure how much this model will cost, but we have seen a $1,799 price tag at one retailer.







MSI’s cheapest RTX 4090 is its Gaming Trio model, which seems to be the same price as the Founder’s Edition and presumably has about the same clock speed.







PNY

So far, we’ve only seen one 4090 from PNY, the XLR8 Gaming Verto Epic-X. Despite its long name, it seems to be another $1,599 model with the same specs as the Founder’s Edition.







Zotac

Zotac’s 4090 AMP Extreme is a slightly higher-end RTX 4090, but only comes with a small 60MHz overclock and is $100 more than the Founder’s Edition.







Zotac’s Trinity model is another 4090 identical to the 4090 FE in price and clock speed. It also looks very similar to the AMP Extreme except for the lack of RGB, which might make the Trinity a bit more appealing in the value department.







