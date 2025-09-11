Nvidia’s RTX 50 Super might be a few months away, but that’s not a bad thing

What’s happened? Nvidia’s RTX 50-series refresh was previously rumored to launch this year, but new leaks point to an early 2026 release instead.

The RTX 50-series is reportedly getting a few more graphics cards, all under the “Super” banner.

Initial leaks pinned the launch of these cards around late 2025.

Some leakers claimed that the RTX 50 Super would arrive before the holiday shopping season.

Now, reputable leaker hongxing2020 on X claims that there’s been a “delay” in the launch of these graphics cards.

With no official release date, or even a confirmation of the RTX 50 Super, it’s hard to call it a delay, but it does seem like we might have to wait longer.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing.

09.10 update

RTX50 SUPER series delay …🥲 — hongxing2020 (@hongxing2020) September 10, 2025

This is important because: A January reveal would fall in line with previous releases.

The new leak tells us that Nvidia might launch the RTX 50 Super at CES 2026.

This would align with previous CES events, which brought to life graphics cards like the RTX 4080 Super.

A longer wait would give Nvidia more time to produce a worthwhile GPU.

Nvidia is rumored to be using new memory modules with higher capacities on these GPUs.

Meanwhile, AMD might have an opening to launch a new graphics card before Nvidia steals its thunder.

Recommended Videos

Why should I care? A delay may be annoying given current GPU prices, but launching these graphics cards early wouldn’t have been great, either.

If you’re planning a build, a small delay might actually help.

GPU prices have been high all year, although for many cards, they’re starting to normalize.

Launching outside of the typical holiday shopping season might actually be helpful here.

OK, what’s next? Keep an eye out for announcements from both Nvidia and AMD.