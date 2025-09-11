Nvidia’s RTX 50 Super might be a few months away, but that’s not a bad thing

What’s happened? Nvidia’s RTX 50-series refresh was previously rumored to launch this year, but new leaks point to an early 2026 release instead.
- The RTX 50-series is reportedly getting a few more graphics cards, all under the “Super” banner.
- Initial leaks pinned the launch of these cards around late 2025.
- Some leakers claimed that the RTX 50 Super would arrive before the holiday shopping season.
- Now, reputable leaker hongxing2020 on X claims that there’s been a “delay” in the launch of these graphics cards.
- With no official release date, or even a confirmation of the RTX 50 Super, it’s hard to call it a delay, but it does seem like we might have to wait longer.
- That’s not necessarily a bad thing.
This is important because: A January reveal would fall in line with previous releases.
- The new leak tells us that Nvidia might launch the RTX 50 Super at CES 2026.
- This would align with previous CES events, which brought to life graphics cards like the RTX 4080 Super.
- A longer wait would give Nvidia more time to produce a worthwhile GPU.
- Nvidia is rumored to be using new memory modules with higher capacities on these GPUs.
- Meanwhile, AMD might have an opening to launch a new graphics card before Nvidia steals its thunder.
Why should I care? A delay may be annoying given current GPU prices, but launching these graphics cards early wouldn’t have been great, either.
- If you’re planning a build, a small delay might actually help.
- GPU prices have been high all year, although for many cards, they’re starting to normalize.
- Launching outside of the typical holiday shopping season might actually be helpful here.
OK, what’s next? Keep an eye out for announcements from both Nvidia and AMD.
- Nvidia isn’t the only company set to expand its list of the best graphics cards.
- AMD’s CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, already has a keynote lined up for CES 2026.
- If this leak proves to be true, we might have an exciting CES up ahead, with potential GPU launches from both Nvidia and AMD.