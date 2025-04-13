 Skip to main content
Nvidia's RTX 5060 Ti could be 20% faster than the RTX 4060 Ti

By
Logo on the RTX 4060 Ti graphics card.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 5060 Ti 16GB graphics card has once again surfaced in leaked benchmarks, showcasing a sizable performance uplift over its predecessor. According to data obtained by VideoCardz, the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB outpaces the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB by approximately 20% in synthetic tests, while trailing the RTX 5070 by nearly 33%.

The leaked benchmarks results are primarily from 3DMark’s suite of tests including SpeedWay, Steel Nomad, Port Royal, Fire Strike and Time Spy, suggesting that the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB offers a notable generational improvement over the RTX 4060 Ti.  

As per the shared data, in Speed Way, the card scored 4,055, which is about 25% faster than the 4060 Ti’s 3,239. The Steel Nomad benchmark showed a score of 3,455, roughly 18% ahead of its predecessor’s 2,932. Ray tracing performance in Port Royal was particularly impressive, with the 5060 Ti achieving 9,944 points, marking a 22.6% improvement over the 4060 Ti’s 8,112.

In DirectX 12 workloads, Time Spy results showed the 5060 Ti pulling 15,389, compared to 13,469 on the 4060 Ti, translating to a 14% gain. In the more demanding Time Spy Extreme, the upcoming card scored 7,136, around 16% better than the 6,153 posted by the 4060 Ti. Traditional rasterization tests also favored the 5060 Ti, with Fire Strike showing a jump to 40,925 from 34,295, an increase of almost 19%. The more intense Fire Strike Extreme saw the 5060 Ti deliver 19,556, beating the 4060 Ti’s 15,937 by around 22.7%. Finally, in Fire Strike Ultra, the card managed 9,175, a notable 25.8% improvement over the 7,294 of the previous generation.

This data likely comes from a reviewer, so it should give a reasonable indication of the card’s performance, but since the numbers aren’t official it’s best to approach them with some caution. Interestingly, VideoCardz reports that Nvidia is restricting AIBs from sending out the 8GB variant for reviews, meaning most launch-day coverage will focus on the 16GB model. That’s important to note as the larger memory size can heavily impact performance in VRAM-hungry games.

Similarly, leaked Geekbench test results were reportedly spotted a few days ago, further hinting at a consistent generational uplift for the RTX 5060 Ti. Nvidia is expected to launch the RTX 5060 Ti on April 16 in two configurations: 8GB and 16GB. Both versions will feature the GB206-300-A1 GPU, boasting 4,608 CUDA cores and GDDR7 memory on a 128-bit memory interface. With a 180W TGP, the card should arrive with a single 8-pin connector although there might be a few models that feature the infamous 12V-2×6 power connector.

With pricing rumored between $400–$450, the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB could be a compelling option for gamers who want a taste of Nvidia’s latest Blackwell architecture without spending an exorbitant amount of money.

Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal Khullar is a computing writer at Digital Trends who contributes to various topics, including CPUs, GPUs, monitors, and…
