 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

NZXT dismisses PC rental allegations as ‘misconceptions’ while promising changes

By
The NZXT H7 Flow refreshed PC case showcased at Computex 2024.
Kunal Khullar / Digital Trends

NZXT founder and CEO Johnny Hou has publicly addressed growing criticism of the company’s Flex gaming PC rental program, which faced intense scrutiny after YouTube channel Gamers Nexus exposed significant flaws in its pricing and terms. In a detailed video, Gamers Nexus described the program as exploitative, pointing out that its long-term costs far outweighed the hardware’s value, leaving customers locked into a financial commitment with minimal ownership options.

“I want to acknowledge that we messed up,” Hou said in a video published by the company. He also promised to address customer concerns and improve the program but offered few specifics on what changes would be implemented.

Recommended Videos

Hou argued that certain points raised by Gamers Nexus were misconceptions. He clarifies about a confusion due to overlapping names with prebuilt PCs, such as Player 3 Flex. To resolve this, NZXT will rename the subscription offering to clearly distinguish it from prebuilt systems. Additionally, some advertising campaigns inaccurately portrayed the program as an ownership model rather than a rental service. These campaigns have also been removed, with a commitment to accurate future representations.

Concerns about subscription price increases were clarified, noting that changes occurred only due to state-mandated taxes, with prior notice to subscribers and the option to cancel if dissatisfied. Subscribers also raised issues regarding hardware specification variability, which NZXT explained as a consequence of supply chain challenges; the program guarantees compatibility and offers upgrades every two years rather than fixed specs.

Related

Lastly, in response to data privacy concerns, NZXT assured customers that all returned PCs are thoroughly wiped, and updated its legal policies to prohibit the sale of customer data.

While NZXT has a reputation for quality prebuilt gaming PCs, the controversy around the rental program has damaged consumer trust, raising questions about ethical practices in rental-based hardware models. Critics are urging the company to revise its pricing, improve transparency, and prioritize customer value to restore its standing.

The fallout from the Flex program highlights the importance of consumer advocacy in the gaming industry. NZXT’s next steps will be crucial in determining whether the company can rebuild its reputation and deliver a program that aligns with its promise of making PC gaming accessible.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal Khullar is a computing writer at Digital Trends who contributes to various topics, including CPUs, GPUs, monitors, and…
The Mac mini may finally have some real competition
Geekom Snapdragon mini PC.

A post on the Chinese social media site Weibo has revealed an upcoming mini PC from Geekom -- and it's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite. Since Qualcomm scrapped its own plans for a similar product, this will be the first-ever X Elite-powered mini PC to hit the market.

The product itself looks just like the M4 Mac mini -- except for the power button, which is very sensibly located on the front of the PC. From the leaked image, we can also see a headphone jack and what appears to be two USB-A ports, along with some kind of card reader on the side of the machine. We only have one image right now, however, and we can't see what ports it has on the back. The casing looks to have the same aluminum-style finish as the Mac mini as well as the same rounded corners.

Read more
Amazon unveils its new family of Nova foundational models
pasta city

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy took to the stage at the company's re:Invent conference on Tuesday to show off six new text, image, and video generation models that it calls Amazon Nova.

This new family of multimodal generative AIs includes Nova Micro, a text-only model built for low-cost, low-latency responses; Nova Lite, a low-cost multimodal model for processing image, video, and text inputs; and Nova Pro, its general purpose multimodal model that combines "accuracy, speed, and cost for a wide range of tasks," per the company's announcement post. Nova Premier is Amazon's "most capable ... multimodal models for complex reasoning tasks," while Nova Canvas is a dedicated text-to-image engine and Nova Reel is purpose-built to generate video.

Read more
Save $110 on the always reliable Dell Inspiron 15 laptop
The Dell Inspiron 15 at a side angle while showing an image of a man and a ball.

For one of the most affordable laptop deals around, look no further than the Dell Inspiron 15. Usually a respectable price of $380, it’s even less expensive right now, dropping to $270 for a limited time only. Perfect for simply typing up documents on the move, studying, or relaxing on the couch with a laptop, here’s all you need to know about it. Besides being good for adults, we also think it would make a great gift for a child seeking their first laptop.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15
At this price, you might worry you’re not buying quality, but Dell is one of the best laptop brands so you’re in good hands here. With the Dell Inspiron 15, you get a basic but highly functional laptop. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i3-1215U processor along with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. None of that is particularly impressive, but it’s a strong mix with no obvious weak points in this price range. You simply wouldn’t expect more RAM at this price, for instance.

Read more