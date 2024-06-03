NZXT completely redesigned one of its most popular PC cases

NZXT has introduced a reimagined version of its popular H7 Flow case at Computex 2024. Maintaining the mid-tower size and clean aesthetics of the original, the new version of one of the best PC cases you can buy now aligns with the larger H9 Flow and has a dual-chamber layout. Essentially, the power supply unit (PSU) shroud has been removed, and the case now comes with a dedicated vertical mounting space at the back.

The case offers space to install up to 10 fans for improved cooling while radiator options includea top mount as well as front mount for up to 420mm. There are also high-performance mesh panels to maximize airflow and filter dust​, and all of them can be removed without the need for any tools. NZXT says that it has also employed an intuitive cable management system to make the building and upgrading process easier.

NZXT has plans to sell the new case in white and black color options with standard and RGB fans variants featuring a preinstalled F360 RGB Core single-frame fan. Pricing for the H7 Flow starts at $130, while the RGB fan variant will start at $150. You should be able grab one later this month.

The company has also announced its new F-series RGB Core single-frame fans that are said to offer a simpler alternative to modular fan connections and daisy chains. Available in 240mm, 280mm and 360mm sizes, these fans share a single frame, allowing for easier installation in cases and on radiators.

They feature a single 8-pin cable solution for both RGB and PWM so you don’t really need to mess around with multiple cables. The single cable solution can be hooked directly into the new NZXT Control Hub or connected to the motherboard using a bundled splitter, allowing users to use standard 5v RGB and PWM fan headers.

NZXT says the fan blades have been designed to offer a balanced optimal airflow and high static pressure with eight individually addressable RGB LEDs per fan hub diffused through the semitranslucent blades. The fluid dynamic bearings and anti-vibration rubber corners are also said to help in reducing noise at high speeds.

The new F-series RGB Core single-frame fans will be available this month in white and black color options. Pricing for the 240mm variant is $45, the 280mm is $50, and the 360mm version will be available for $70. The new NZXT Control Hub will be arriving in the third quarter at a starting price of $50.

Lastly, NZXT is launching its new C series ATX 3.1 power supply units available with 80 Plus Platinum and Gold power efficiency ratings. These PSUs are ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 compatible, allowing you to directly power Nvidia’s RTX 40 series GPUs using the 12VHPWR connector.

While the 1500-watt option is the only 80 Plus Platinum-rated PSU, there will be three options for 80 Plus Gold including 850W, 1000W and 1200W.

