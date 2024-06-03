 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

NZXT completely redesigned one of its most popular PC cases

By
Press showcase of the NZXT H7 Flow 2024 case in white.
NZXT
Computex 2024 logo.
This story is part of our coverage of Computex, the world's biggest computing conference.

NZXT has introduced a reimagined version of its popular H7 Flow case at Computex 2024. Maintaining the mid-tower size and clean aesthetics of the original, the new version of one of the best PC cases you can buy now aligns with the larger H9 Flow and has a dual-chamber layout. Essentially, the power supply unit (PSU) shroud has been removed, and the case now comes with a dedicated vertical mounting space at the back.

The case offers space to install up to 10 fans for improved cooling while radiator options includea top mount as well as front mount for up to 420mm. There are also high-performance mesh panels to maximize airflow and filter dust​, and all of them can be removed without the need for any tools. NZXT says that it has also employed an intuitive cable management system to make the building and upgrading process easier.

Recommended Videos

Side view of the NZXT H7 Flow 2024 case in white.
NZXT has plans to sell the new case in white and black color options with standard and RGB fans variants featuring a preinstalled F360 RGB Core single-frame fan. Pricing for the H7 Flow starts at $130, while the RGB fan variant will start at $150. You should be able grab one later this month.

The company has also announced its new F-series RGB Core single-frame fans that are said to offer a simpler alternative to modular fan connections and daisy chains. Available in 240mm, 280mm and 360mm sizes, these fans share a single frame, allowing for easier installation in cases and on radiators.

They feature a single 8-pin cable solution for both RGB and PWM so you don’t really need to mess around with multiple cables. The single cable solution can be hooked directly into the new NZXT Control Hub or connected to the motherboard using a bundled splitter, allowing users to use standard 5v RGB and PWM fan headers.

The NZXT F-Series RGB Core single-frame fans in white.
NZXT

NZXT says the fan blades have been designed to offer a balanced optimal airflow and high static pressure with eight individually addressable RGB LEDs per fan hub diffused through the semitranslucent blades. The fluid dynamic bearings and anti-vibration rubber corners are also said to help in reducing noise at high speeds.

The new F-series RGB Core single-frame fans will be available this month in white and black color options. Pricing for the 240mm variant is $45, the 280mm is $50, and the 360mm version will be available for $70. The new NZXT Control Hub will be arriving in the third quarter at a starting price of $50.

The NZXT C-series 80 Plus Gold power supply unit in white.
NZXT

Lastly, NZXT is launching its new C series ATX 3.1 power supply units available with 80 Plus Platinum and Gold power efficiency ratings. These PSUs are ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 compatible, allowing you to directly power Nvidia’s RTX 40 series GPUs using the 12VHPWR connector.

While the 1500-watt option is the only 80 Plus Platinum-rated PSU, there will be three options for 80 Plus Gold including 850W, 1000W and 1200W.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
Kunal is a Computing writer contributing content around PC hardware, laptops, monitors, and more for Digital Trends. Having…
The best gaming PC cases
A gaming PC sitting on a desk.

Choosing a case for your new gaming PC is tough. Finding a case you like the look of is difficult enough, let alone one that balances design with thermals, noise, and cable management. The best gaming PC cases deliver on all fronts, though, giving you a case that looks as good as it functions.

There isn't a best case for everyone, but there are some great ones that tick all the boxes. We've picked a variety of options depending on your budget, size preferences, and build direction.

Read more
NZXT admits to the design flaw causing its PC cases to catch fire, halts sales
nzxt h1 pc case catching fire design fix black white

The continued GPU shortage shows that gaming PCs continue to be a hot commodity during the global health pandemic. But not all PCs are built the same, as some are proving to be hotter than others -- and that's definitely not a good thing if you're case maker NZXT. The company has been hearing from gamers concerned about its H1 case, which has literally been catching fire due to a faulty design.

The fire issue stemmed from a faulty case design where there isn't enough vertical clearance for the 12-volt power plane, which could cause the initial metal mounting screws to puncture the PC riser cable and short circuit the PC board, posing a fire hazard. The issue was highly publicized in the gaming community, and a YouTube video posted by Mark's Tech -- embedded below -- showed the NZXT catching fire as a result of this poor design.

Read more
NZXT’s H510 PC case brings style and sophistication to your custom gaming rig
nzxt h510 gaming pc case preorder 79 2

Gaming PC case maker NZXT previously announced a new line of Starter and Streaming PCs that feature an elegant case design and start at $899 for an AMD system. Now, enthusiasts and PC tinkerers who'd rather put in the elbow grease themselves and not purchase a prebuilt gaming PC can just buy the NZXT H510 case by itself, which provides the flexibility of being able to choose the computing components you want while still maintaining sleek desktop tower aesthetics.

The H510 is a compact, mid-tower gaming PC case that's available in a number of different color options, including a stealthy matte black finish, an elegant matte white finish, and a dual-tone matte black-and red-finish. Measuring 8.27 x 18 x 16.85 inches and weighing in at just 14.5 pounds empty, the H510 is a relatively compact case that competes well against other prebuilt options, like HP's Omen Obelisk, Origin PC's Neuron, and Digital Storm's Lynx. Like these others, NZXT's case is understated in its design without a lot of the garish lights typically associated with gaming PCs, making it a suitable case for home or general purpose PCs as well. Gamers who preorder a more aggressive design can also opt for the more expensive Elite version of the case, which swaps out the H510's front metal panel cover for a glass window to showcase large RGB-lit fans.

Read more