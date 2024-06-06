Computex was massive for one unexpected product category

Computex 2024 was packed with announcements, from AMD’s Ryzen 9000 processors to the reveal of Intel’s Lunar Lake chips, but one unexpected product category outshined them all: PC cases. We normally see a lot of PC cases at Computex, but companies like Lian Li, Be Quiet, and Thermaltake all really put their best foot forward this year.

After scouring the show floor in Taipei, we came up with six cases that stand above the pack. You can check them out below. If you want to read about some of the other exciting announcements at the show this year, make sure to check out our roundups of the best laptops of Computex and the best gaming monitors of Computex.

Lian Li A3-mATX

After teasing its newest PC case in collaboration with Dan Cases last year, Lian Li finally launched the A3-mATX last month. With a highly competitive price of $70, it is by far the best mATX case of 2024, and the company showcased the case at this year’s Computex.

Available in black and white color options with an optional tempered glass side panel, the case offers a capacity of 26.3 litres. It has perforated mesh panels all around and offers support for up to 360mm AIO liquid coolers, 10 case fans, and up to 415mm-long 4-slot graphics cards. There is also the option for using standard ATX or SFX power supplies and mounting points for two 2.5-inch SSDs.

The A3-mATX also offers a good amount of modularity so you can mount the power supply unit (PSU) at the front or at the side at different heights, while the additional bracket lets you mount fans or a radiator on the side. Lian Li is also exploring the possibility of making custom front panels and had an early prototype with a wood finish, which has been a trend for PC cases this year.

Hyte Y70

We already knew that the Hyte Y70 Touch is an excellent PC case, but the company still took to Computex to introduce new versions of the modern classic. It revealed three new pastel color options for the Y70, all of which ditch the touchscreen in exchange for a lower price of $220. You can still buy an upgrade kit later, but the new price certainly makes it easier to get your foot in the door if you want to take advantage of Hyte’s flagship case.

Hyte also announced the Y70 Touch Infinite. This is a slightly redesigned version of the Y70 Touch, now with an LCD display that’s 17% brighter than the previous version. Hyte apparently had trouble sourcing panels due to the popularity of the Y70 Touch, leading to this new Infinite model. Thankfully, if you already own a Y70, you can purchase the new screen on its own.

Be Quiet! Light Base 600

Be Quiet! has come up with a new PC case for 2024 that is unlike anything we’ve seen from the company. The Light Base 600 is a large fish-tank style case with glass panels and a dual chamber layout. As the name suggests, the case features 1.33m long ARGB LED light bars stretching across the sides, as well as optional bundled ARGB fans.

The case can be configured in a horizontal or vertical layout thanks to the clever implementation of the case feet. There is also support for motherboards with rear connectors including the ASUS BTF, MSI Project Zero, and Gigabyte Project Stealth. There is plenty of space to accommodate up to 360mm radiators and large graphics cards, as well as mounting options for up to 10 cooling fans. You also get multiple removable dust filters and a cage that can accommodate one 3.5-inch HDD or two 2.5-inch SSDs.

The Light Base 600 will be available with or without the company’s 140mm Light Wing ARGB fans. Pricing is set at $150 and $160 for the black and white standard versions, respectively, and $185 and $195 for the black and white models with the included ARGB fans. Be Quiet! is also launching the Light Base 900, an even larger version that increases space for up to a 420mm radiator and E-ATX motherboards.

Thermaltake TR100

Thermaltake had a massive booth set up this year at Computex, AND the TR100 mini-ITX case definitely grabbed everyone’s attention. The case looks unique with its special Hydrangea Blue color scheme that joins the traditional white and black color options. Notably it is being touted as a “travel PC case” and Thermaltake is even offering a special luggage case accessory for this particular case if you are someone who cannot travel without their desktop PC.

The TR100 features a traditional sandwich-style layout with a capacity of under 15 liter. It offers support for up to a 280mm AIO liquid coolers up top. It can accommodate SFX or SFX-L power supplies, and features toolless panels with built-in magnets. There’s even an optional LCD screen kit for this case. In terms of the GPU, it supports large size cards of up to 360mm.

Pricing and availability have not been confirmed, but the case could launch somewhere around the $120 price mark.

Corsair 900D Airflow

Moving from mini-ITX to something extra large, Corsair introduced an update to its popular 1000D case that finally adopts the correct naming scheme. The new 9000D Airflow is a gigantic case with wide motherboard compatibility. Not only can it fit standard motherboard configurations like mATX, ATX and EATX, but it can also accommodate SSI EEB and CEB boards, essentially allowing you to build an entire server in your home. There is support for reverse motherboard connectors as well to reduce the cable clutter on the front.

Corsair also says that on top of the large basement, there is a mounting spot for a mini-ITX motherboard, so you can actually have a second PC with its own power supply. There’s a power button on the rear of the case.

The case can accommodate an insane amount of fans and radiators. Corsair actually had to share tables with me to give a complete breakdown of the support for different types of fans and radiators and their mounting locations.

To simplify the installation process, the case employs what Corsair calls the InfiniRail system. It is basically a set of adjustable mounting points connected to a slide-out rail that allows you to install fans with ease,

There is also ample support for storage — 11 slots to be precise. There’s a removable hard drive cage in the bottom center that can hold up to five hard drives, while the double doors at the back that hide all the cabling can hold up to six SSDs.

Pricing and availability will be shared by Corsair soon.

Thermaltake Tower 250

The Tower 200 from Thermaltake was a pretty interesting tower-style case, and this year, it is getting a slight refresh. The new Tower 250 now adheres to the octagonal styling with a three-piece glass front and mesh on sides and back. Notably, this one continues to only support mini-ITX motherboards, despite having enough space to fit a larger mATX.

Thermaltake will be offering the Tower 250 with two preinstalled CT120 fans with a total fan capacity of eight, as well as up to 360mm radiator mounting on the right side. Like the previous geberation, the 250 can also fit large graphics cards in a vertical orientation on the left side.

In terms of colors, there are plenty, including Black, Snow, Matcha Green, and Hydrangea Blue. Notably, Thermaltake says on its website that the case will only support SFX power supplies, which is a departure from the earlier model that allowed for full-size ATX PSUs. The company will be offering the case with an optional LCD screen kit and a chassis stand kit that allows a horizontal orientation of the case.

