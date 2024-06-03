 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The Mac vs. PC war just took an unexpected turn

By
Justin Long sits with a MacBook and drinks tea.
Willow Roberts / Digital Trends

He’s still thought of as the “I’m a Mac” guy by many, but Justin Long has been working with everyone but Apple in recent years — Huawei, Intel, and now Qualcomm. In a surprise 30-second video shown during Qualcomm’s Computex keynote, Long was caught searching for a Snapdragon-powered PC to replace his MacBook.

In the original Apple TV commercials broadcast almost two decades ago, Long’s “Mac guy” character teased John Hodgman’s “PC guy” character about everything Macs could do better than PCs. The saga continued when Apple got Hodgman back to talk about the M1 chips in 2020, and Intel responded by hiring Long to mock Apple’s Touch Bar in 2021.

Snapdragon Computex 2024 Keynote: The PC Reborn

In this new skit, the “Mac guy” spots us watching him search “Where can I find a snapdragon powered PC?” — and all he has to say is, “What? Things change.”

Recommended Videos

It’s a nice line, announcing that it’s now the PC guy’s turn to win the war. Long’s return is a fun and unexpected sight, and the perfect way to show that the Mac-PC war is 100% back on.

During the video, Long swipes at annoying macOS notifications warning him about app incompatibility and battery — implying that the new Snapdragon-powered Windows on Arm PCs expect to outdo the competition in these areas. And indeed, Microsoft has released plenty of claims and benchmarks for the new Copilot+ PCs in recent weeks.

In terms of app compatibility, a lot of big names have already recompiled their apps for ARM, including Zoom, Adobe Lightroom, and Google Chrome. Overall, Microsoft says it expects 90% of all user time to be spent on native apps. As for the rest, Microsoft is confident that its emulator app, Prism, is just as efficient as Apple’s Rosetta 2.

As for battery life, Microsoft showed the new Surface Copilot+ PC survive 16 hours and 56 minutes of web browsing, doubling the attempt of one of its Intel-based predecessors.

June 18th is the release date for a number of the new Copilot+ PCs, including the new Surface laptop, so we only have to wait a little longer to find out whether this war is truly about to get interesting again.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts is a contributor at Digital Trends, specialising in computing topics. She has a particular interest in Apple…
MacBook Pro 16 vs. MacBook Pro 14: The important differences
MacBook Pro laptops.

MacBooks are typically seen as some of the best laptops money can buy, thanks to their combination of performance and longevity. It's not uncommon for MacBooks to be running flawlessly years after purchase -- so while their upfront costs are a bit steep, they're great long-term investments.

That holds true for the MacBook Pro lineup, which comes in two sizes -- 14 inches and 16 inches. Both are top-of-the-line computers designed to handle pretty much anything you can throw at them, offering access to the M3 chip, vibrant Liquid Retina XDR displays, and plenty of other high-end hardware.

Read more
There’s an unexpected, new competitor in PC gaming
Snapdragon's X Elite PC SoC.

Windows gaming on ARM is becoming a legitimate possibility, and it's not just thanks to the recently unveiled emulation options, but it's chiefly due to the fact that Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite is shaping up to be pretty excellent. Spotted in a recent benchmark, the CPU was seen beating some of the best processors on the current market. Are we finally at a point where it's not always going to be a choice between just Intel and AMD?

The benchmarks were posted by user @techinmul on Twitter, and the results couldn't be more promising for the upcoming Qualcomm processor. The chip was tested in Geekbench 6, and although it's important not to take these results entirely at face value, it's an impressive show of performance that bodes well for upcoming thin and light laptops.

Read more
Qualcomm just made some bold claims about gaming on ARM PCs
A laptop and a camera on a table with a Qualcomm logo on the screen.

Qualcomm shared an exciting teaser during the 2024 Game Developers Conference (GDC), hinting that the PC gaming market might not be so limited to x86 architecture going forward. The company spoke during a session titled "Windows on Snapdragon, a Platform Ready for Your PC Games," and it claimed that Windows games will simply work on laptops equipped with the latest Snapdragon X Elite chip -- no extra prep required -- all thanks to emulation.

As reported by The Verge, Qualcomm's engineer Issam Khalil discussed how the company hopes to achieve realistic gaming on its ARM-based chip as early as May this year. Khalil explained the ins and outs of x86/64 emulation on Snapdragon X Elite, explaining that game devs will be able to port their titles to native ARM64 for the best performance, but they can also do "next to nothing" -- the game should just work anyway due to x64 emulation.

Read more