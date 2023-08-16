 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

ChatGPT may soon moderate illegal content on sites like Facebook

Alex Blake
By

GPT-4 — the large language model (LLM) that powers ChatGPT Plus — may soon take on a new role as an online moderator, policing forums and social networks for nefarious content that shouldn’t see the light of day. That’s according to a new blog post from ChatGPT developer OpenAI, which says this could offer “a more positive vision of the future of digital platforms.”

By enlisting artificial intelligence (AI) instead of human moderators, OpenAI says GPT-4 can enact “much faster iteration on policy changes, reducing the cycle from months to hours.” As well as that, “GPT-4 is also able to interpret rules and nuances in long content policy documentation and adapt instantly to policy updates, resulting in more consistent labeling,” OpenAI claims.

A laptop screen shows the home page for ChatGPT, OpenAI's artificial intelligence chatbot.
Rolf van Root / Unsplash

For example, the blog post explains that moderation teams could assign labels to content to explain whether it falls within or outside a given platform’s rules. GPT-4 could then take the same data set and assign its own labels, without knowing the answers beforehand.

Related

The moderators could then compare the two sets of labels and use any discrepancies to reduce confusion and add clarification to their rules. In other words, GPT-4 could act as an everyday user and gauge whether the rules make sense.

Recommended Videos

The human toll

OpenAI's GPT-4 large language model attempts to moderate a piece of content. The result is compared to a human's analysis of the content.
OpenAI

Right now, content moderation on various websites is performed by humans, which exposes them to potentially illegal, violent, or otherwise harmful content on a regular basis. We’ve repeatedly seen the awful toll that content moderation can take on people, with Facebook paying $52 million to moderators who suffered from PTSD due to the traumas of their job.

Reducing the burden on human moderators could help to improve their working conditions, and since AIs like GPT-4 are immune to the kind of mental stress that humans feel when handling troublesome content, they could be deployed without worrying about burnout and PTSD.

However, it does raise the question of whether using AI in this manner would result in job losses. Content moderation is not always a fun job, but it is a job nonetheless, and if GPT-4 takes over from humans in this area, there will likely be concern that former content moderators will simply be made redundant rather than reassigned to other roles.

OpenAI does not mention this possibility in its blog post, and that really is something for content platforms to decide on. But it might not do much to allay fears that AI will be deployed by large companies simply as a cost-saving measure, with little concern for the aftermath.

Still, if AI can reduce or eliminate the mental devastation faced by the overworked and underappreciated teams who moderate content on the websites used by billions of people every day, there could be some good in all this. It remains to be seen whether that will be tempered by equally devastating redundancies.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alex Blake
Alex Blake
Computing Writer
In ancient times, people like Alex would have been shunned for their nerdy ways and strange opinions on cheese. Today, he…
Even OpenAI has given up trying to detect ChatGPT plagiarism
A laptop screen shows the home page for ChatGPT, OpenAI's artificial intelligence chatbot.

OpenAI, the creator of the wildly popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT, has shut down the tool it developed to detect content created by AI rather than humans. The tool, dubbed AI Classifier, has been shuttered just six months after it was launched due to its “low rate of accuracy,” OpenAI said.

Since ChatGPT and rival services have skyrocketed in popularity, there has been a concerted pushback from various groups concerned about the consequences of unchecked AI usage. For one thing, educators have been particularly troubled by the potential for students to use ChatGPT to write their essays and assignments, then pass them off as their own.

Read more
Here’s why people think GPT-4 might be getting dumber over time
A laptop screen shows the home page for ChatGPT, OpenAI's artificial intelligence chatbot.

As impressive as GPT-4 was at launch, some onlookers have observed that has lost some of its accuracy and power. These observations have been posted online for months now, including on the OpenAI forums.

These feelings have been out there for a while, but now we may finally have proof. A study conducted in collaboration with Stanford University and UC Berkeley suggests that GPT-4 has not improved its response proficiency but has in fact gotten worse with further updates to the language model.

Read more
Top authors demand payment from AI firms for using their work
Person typing on a MacBook.

More than 9,000 authors have signed an open letter to leading tech firms expressing concern over how they're using their copyrighted work to train AI-powered chatbots.

Sent by the Authors Guild to CEOs of OpenAI, Alphabet, Meta, Stability AI, IBM, and Microsoft, the letter calls attention to what it describes as “the inherent injustice in exploiting our works as part of your AI systems without our consent, credit, or compensation.”

Read more