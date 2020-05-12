  1. News

Facebook will reportedly pay $52 million to employees who suffered PTSD

By

Facebook has reportedly agreed to pay its content moderator employees $52 million as part of a settlement over a lawsuit filed by workers who suffered mental health issues as a result of their jobs. 

The social media giant will pay a minimum of $1,000 to 11,250 content moderators who developed issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder because of the stressful job of moderating graphic and disturbing content on Facebook, according to The Verge. 

Content moderators who work or have worked in the California, Arizona, Texas, and Florida offices from 2015 onward are eligible for the payout. 

Moderators who have been diagnosed with a mental health condition can reportedly get up to $1,500, and those who have multiple diagnoses can receive up to $6,000. 

On top of a cash payout, content moderators will also get access to personal sessions with a licensed mental health professional or counselor, as well as monthly group therapy sessions, the Verge reported.

As part of the settlement, Facebook agreed to make changes to its content moderation tools, which include muting audio and making videos black and white.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Digital Trends, but told The Verge that they are committed to helping these workers. 

“We are grateful to the people who do this important work to make Facebook a safe environment for everyone,” Facebook said in a statement to The Verge. “We’re committed to providing them additional support through this settlement and in the future.”

The content moderators of Facebook are the unsung heroes of the platform, working long hours to ensure graphic content is policed or deleted from Facebook users’ timelines.

Last year, a report from The Verge detailed how one moderator collapsed at his desk while on the clock and died of a heart attack. 

According to the report, moderators at the time only received two 15 minute breaks, a 30-minute lunch break, and a 9-minute “wellness” break. 

Content moderators are forced to see images or videos of graphic violence, child pornography, hate speech, conspiracy theories, and even murder day in and day out, all so they can delete awful content before it reaches Facebook’s billions of users. 

Editors' Recommendations

Kickstart losing weight from home with a free two-week Noom subscription

noom two week free trial subscripton lose weight from home app 768x768

Twitter adds warning labels to coronavirus misinformation

twitter 13th birthday changed communication feat

It’s all in the wrist: Wearables are helping to treat disease and disability

wearable devices leading to over diagnosis alive cor apple watch ekg

The best Android apps (May 2020)

best Android apps

Sony patent teases PlayStation assistant that estimates completion times

god of war director hidden message may hint sequel

How To Watch UFC 249 Online: Live Stream Ferguson vs Gaethje

UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje on ESPN+

Amazon Prime Day 2020: When is it, and what can we expect?

I loved working from home until the pandemic made it mandatory

Tesla confirms it is suing Alameda County over factory reopening dispute

AR contact lenses are the holy grail of sci-fi tech. Mojo is making them real

Apple reportedly names over-ear headphones AirPods Studio, with $349 price tag

apple airpods pro review db 15

World Health Organization to launch coronavirus symptom-checking app

USC indicated it would conduct lectures and seminars online rather than in classrooms

Xbox Series X looks to reduce games’ file sizes, but there’s ‘no silver bullet’

Xbox Series X

UFC 2020: Schedule, Results, Fighters, Fight Cards, and More

WeChat reportedly spying on foreigners to feed censorship algorithms in China