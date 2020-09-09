  1. Social Media

Facebook reportedly suffers outage in parts of U.S.

By

If you’re having trouble with Facebook today, you’re not the only one.

Down Detector shows that the social network reportedly started having issues around 1 p.m. PT. Some people are reporting a complete blackout of the site and trouble with the news feed. Some issues are also being reported in South America. 

Digital Trends reached out to Facebook to confirm if an outage is occurring and to find out when the site will be back up. We will update this story when we hear back. 

It’s been a while since Facebook suffered an outage; the last one happened in early June. 

Update: The outage appears to be fixed, but the cause is still unknown. This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

