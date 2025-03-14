 Skip to main content
Why OpenAI’s copyright plan will impact you more than you think

Depiction of OpenAI Sora video generator on a phone.
OpenAI is inconsistent in a lot of things — is it a non-profit or a for-profit? Is Sam Altman fit to be CEO or not? But one thing the company has always been consistent about is its belief that it requires access to copyrighted material for AI training. Now, despite the many voices that disagree, OpenAI wants the U.S. government to approve such unrestricted access by ruling it as “fair use.”

The company argues that the U.S. will fall behind China in the AI race if companies don’t have the freedom to train their models on copyrighted material — claiming that “overly burdensome state laws” will slow the process and affect results.

If you’re a creator, this could impact you, too. Artists, writers, programmers, photographers, and filmmakers with online portfolios, for example, all own their work but if this plan goes through, you’ll have no grounds to complain when your content is used to train AI. Even more physical creative pursuits like fashion design, jewelry-making, or sculpting aren’t safe if you post photos of your work online.

It seems like a cruel joke that OpenAI wants AI training to count as “fair” use of copyrighted work when the products it develops will be used to generate new mangled versions of personal creations. A particularly direct example of this happened just last month when the French cast of Apex Legends was reportedly asked to participate in training an AI model that would eventually be used to generate voice lines for the game.

There are a lot of commercial uses for various kinds of creative content but the better AI models get at mimicking it, the harder it will be to make money as a creator. Companies have quite the track record of choosing the least expensive option in any situation, and there’s little reason to believe this will change any time soon.

It’s hard to imagine what the solution will be for creators in this situation. Individuals who really care about protecting their work might start password-protecting their online portfolios, sacrificing just a few old examples to the training sets, and only sharing the rest upon human request.

There would definitely be demand for a proper solution too — some kind of new portfolio or creative sharing platform that only humans can access. It would need to have a pretty hardcore authentication process but there are definitely people out there who care enough about this to sacrifice some convenience.

The White House hasn’t responded to OpenAI’s plan yet, so we’ll have to wait and see how this develops.

Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts has been a Computing Writer at Digital Trends for a year and has been writing for about a decade. She has a…
OpenAI’s Operator agent is coming to eight more countries
ChatGPT and OpenAI logos.

Following  its U.S. debut in January, OpenAI's Operator AI agent will soon be expanding to eight new nations, the company announced on Friday.

"Operator is now rolling out to Pro users in Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UK, and most places ChatGPT is available," the OpenAI team wrote in a post to X. The company is "still working on making Operator available in the EU, Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein & Iceland," but has not clarified release timing for those additional countries. As with the American release, users in the expanded nation list will still have to pay for OpenAI's $200 per month Pro tier subscription in order to access the AI agent.

With 400 million users, OpenAI maintains lead in competitive AI landscape
OpenAI's new typeface OpenAI Sans

Competition in the AI industry remains tough, and OpenAI has proven that it is not taking any coming challenges lightly. The generative AI brand announced Thursday that it services 400 million weekly active users as of February, a 33% increase in less than three months.

OpenAI chief operating officer, Brad Lightcap confirmed the latest user statistics to CNBC, indicating that the figures had not been previously reported. The numbers have quickly risen from previously confirmed stats of 300 million weekly users in December.

xAI’s Grok-3 is impressive, but it needs to do a lot more to convince me
Tool-picker dropdown for Grok-3 AI.

Elon Musk-led xAI has announced their latest AI model, Grok-3, via a livestream. From the get-go, it was evident that the company wants to quickly fill all the practical gaps that can make its chatbot more approachable to an average user, rather than just selling rhetoric about wokeness and understanding the universe.

The company will be releasing two versions of its latest AI model viz. Grok-3 and Grok-3 mini. The latter is trained for low-compute scenarios, while the former will offer the full set of Grok-3 perks such as DeepSearch, Think, and Big Brain.
What’s all the fuss about

