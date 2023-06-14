This content was produced in partnership with Origin PC.

It’s a great season, with summer here — and most students off — graduations going on, and Father’s Day right around the corner. It’s also the perfect time to grab an excellent deal on new gear, more specifically Origin PC systems, from desktops to laptops and beyond. Whether sending a well-earned gift to a loved one or treating yourself thanks to these incredible discounts, Origin PC’s Deals for Dads and Gifts for Grads is on like Donkey Kong.

Depending on the system, you can expect upwards of $225 off, Or, if you buy any monitor including the newest CORSAIR OLED monitors with your new system you’ll get an additional $100 off, as well. Without further ado, here are some of the offers available to you, Dad or Grad — or family of Dads and Grads — right now.

Why you should shop the Origin PC sale for Dads and Grads

The Origin PC sale is pretty crazy, offering not just a bunch of discounts but incentives for leveling up and upgrading your desktop, or laptop. For starters, you can get $225 off desktops, plus an additional $100 off with a monitor purchase. You can also take advantage of $450 off Origin EVO Series laptops, $500 off the Voyager series — plus more gear — and much more. With the powerhouse and workstation laptop, for instance, you’ll get $500 off plus a free USB100 Hub. Now, it’s customizable, and there are different variants, but to give you a better idea, the 16-inch Corsair Voyager a1600 with 64GB of DDR5 RAM, a Radeon RX 6800M GPU, and AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS processor is $1,627 right now, down from $2,127 normally.

All custom Origin desktops are $225 off during the sale, too. You can fully customize an award-winning NEURON gaming desktop starting at $1,730 right now, down from $1,955. Personalize one to meet your own needs and add on the latest hardware to dive into the ultimate gaming experience. Choose from a variety of cases engineered for optimal cooling, as well as a variety of premium components like processors, graphics cards, and more. In addition to high-quality builds, the ORIGIN PC team also provides expert cable management to ensure systems stay clean and organized.

The intuitive and beautifully-designed is also $100 off, like its EON 40-Series counterparts. And as Origin PC is known for, you can fully customize the system, by choosing from a series of badass designs and selecting internal components that match what you’re looking for. Choosing between an Nvidia RTX 4080 or RTX 4090 may be tough, but with these discounts, it makes selecting the more powerful option much easier on the wallet.

The best way to see what kind of deals and discounts you’ll get is to shop the sale for yourself, whether you’re a Dad, Grad, or a family member looking to surprise someone. It’s exciting, the deals are fantastic, and now’s a great time, so head on over and take a look — the Dads and Grads sale is going strong.

