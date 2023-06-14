 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Deals for Dads, Gifts for Grads: Get big discounts in Origin PC sale

Briley Kenney
By
Origin PC custom desktop on desk ready to game

This content was produced in partnership with Origin PC.

It’s a great season, with summer here — and most students off — graduations going on, and Father’s Day right around the corner. It’s also the perfect time to grab an excellent deal on new gear, more specifically Origin PC systems, from desktops to laptops and beyond. Whether sending a well-earned gift to a loved one or treating yourself thanks to these incredible discounts, Origin PC’s Deals for Dads and Gifts for Grads is on like Donkey Kong.

Depending on the system, you can expect upwards of $225 off, Or, if you buy any monitor including the newest CORSAIR OLED monitors with your new system you’ll get an additional $100 off, as well. Without further ado, here are some of the offers available to you, Dad or Grad — or family of Dads and Grads — right now.

Why you should shop the Origin PC sale for Dads and Grads

Origin high performance PC lifestyle image Xeneon Flex

The Origin PC sale is pretty crazy, offering not just a bunch of discounts but incentives for leveling up and upgrading your desktop, or laptop. For starters, you can get $225 off desktops, plus an additional $100 off with a monitor purchase. You can also take advantage of $450 off Origin EVO Series laptops, $500 off the Voyager series — plus more gear — and much more. With the powerhouse and workstation laptop, for instance, you’ll get $500 off plus a free USB100 Hub. Now, it’s customizable, and there are different variants, but to give you a better idea, the 16-inch Corsair Voyager a1600 with 64GB of DDR5 RAM, a Radeon RX 6800M GPU, and AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS processor is $1,627 right now, down from $2,127 normally.

Related

All custom Origin desktops are $225 off during the sale, too. You can fully customize an award-winning NEURON gaming desktop starting at $1,730 right now, down from $1,955. Personalize one to meet your own needs and add on the latest hardware to dive into the ultimate gaming experience. Choose from a variety of cases engineered for optimal cooling, as well as a variety of premium components like processors, graphics cards, and more. In addition to high-quality builds, the ORIGIN PC team also provides expert cable management to ensure systems stay clean and organized.

The intuitive and beautifully-designed is also $100 off, like its EON 40-Series counterparts. And as Origin PC is known for, you can fully customize the system, by choosing from a series of badass designs and selecting internal components that match what you’re looking for. Choosing between an Nvidia RTX 4080 or RTX 4090 may be tough, but with these discounts, it makes selecting the more powerful option much easier on the wallet.

The best way to see what kind of deals and discounts you’ll get is to shop the sale for yourself, whether you’re a Dad, Grad, or a family member looking to surprise someone. It’s exciting, the deals are fantastic, and now’s a great time, so head on over and take a look — the Dads and Grads sale is going strong.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Best laptop deals: Get a new laptop for work or play from $169
ifa 2019 acer announces new line of chromebooks chromebook 314 cb314 1h 1ht 08

A new laptop can be an important investment, so you want to be sure you get the right laptop for your needs and the right laptop for your budget. There’s no single laptop that perfectly accommodates everyone, which is why we’ve rounded up details on several laptops among the best laptop deals currently available. From Apple laptops to PCs and from large laptops to Chromebooks, we’ve got everything you need to know to save on a laptop that works for you.
Acer Chromebook 314 — $169, was $269

The Acer Chromebook 314 is a great Chromebook made to suit the computing needs of just about anyone. It’s great in a tight spot like a classroom or a coffee shop, as it’s super light and fits in just about any bag or backpack. But it’s also a great device for settling in with at a desk and diving into hours of office work. It comes with an Intel processor and a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen display, and even when you’re pushing it to the brink of its capabilities the Chromebook 314 is able to sustain all-day battery life. Like all of the best student Chromebooks, the Acer Chromebook 314 is an impressive device that combines computing capability with affordability.

Read more
Best HP laptop deals: Get a 17-inch laptop for $300 and more
An open HP Spectre x360 16 sits on a table, angled so that the screen and keyboard can be seen.

HP is one of the most trusted names in the computing industry as one of the best laptop brands. Its products include budget-friendly options, versatile 2-in-1 devices, and powerful gaming machines, among many others. Whatever kind of laptop that you need and no matter your budget, you'll surely be able to find a good match from HP, but the catch is that you need to hurry with your purchase when you come across an offer that's perfect for you. That's because these bargains may disappear at any moment. To help you get started with your search, we've gathered some of the best HP laptop deals that you can shop right now.
Today's best HP laptop deals

HP Chromebook 15at --
HP Laptop 15z --
HP Laptop 17t --
HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 15t --
HP Omen Gaming Laptop 16z --
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop 16t --
HP Omen Gaming Laptop 16t --

Read more
Monoprice Memorial Day sale: Monitors, 3D printers, speakers, more
monoprice motorized standing desk deal may 2023 wfh single motor height adjustable

Memorial Day sales are in full swing and we're particularly intrigued by Monoprice's Memorial Day deals. The retailer has a firm reputation for being the ideal place to check out for everything from cheap monitors to 3D printers, speakers, and even cables and other accessories. There's a lot going on at the retailer so we recommend seeing what's out there by hitting the button below to see for yourself. Some items even offer up an extra 20% off when you use the promo code YAY20 so it's worth seeing what you can do with that. Ready to check it out? Hit the button or keep on reading.

What to shop in the Monoprice Memorial Day sale
While Monoprice doesn't tend to stock the very best Bluetooth speakers around, it does have some very cheap deals going on. For instance, you can buy the Monoprice Soundstage 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 10 hours of playtime and 50 watts of class D power for $250. Save an extra 20% off with the YAY20 promo code so it comes down to $200. Alternatively, you can pick up a Monoprice Harmony Boombox for $42.

Read more