Opening more than 60 emails could crash Outlook

As Microsoft reports on its Support page, the Outlook app is facing a new issue that causes it to crash when you open more than 60 emails simultaneously. This adds to an existing problem with the Ctrl + C keyboard shortcut. The software giant is investigating the problem and its possible cause.

When you open over 60 emails on the Outlook app or try the keyboard combination when copying text, the app freezes and displays different error messages. However, the error messages include tips for fixing the issue. You might see a message that says: “Sorry, we’re having trouble opening this item. This could be temporary, but if you see it again, you might want to restart Outlook. Out of memory or system resources. Close some windows or programs and try again.”

Another error you might see will say: “Out of memory or system resources. Close some windows or programs and try again.” Regardless of which one appears, it’s still a frustrating issue to deal with if you ever have to open this many emails for some reason. On the bright side, Microsoft is working on a fix, but the software giant has not officially said when this fix will be rolled out. But we hope it’s sooner than later.

If you need an urgent fix to the issue, Microsoft suggests changing the Windows registry to augment the number of processes allowed simultaneously. We don’t recommend this since tampering with the Windows registry can cause severe damage, including app failures, crashes, system malfunctions, and other issues. Other workarounds include rolling back to an older version of Outlook or switching to the New Outlook app.