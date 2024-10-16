 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The PC comeback is about to kick into high gear

By
The MacBook Air on a table in front of a window.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

PCs have had a good year so far in terms of sales, following what was a dismal 2023. A new report shows that the positive outlook will grow even stronger heading into this holiday season for the PC industry.

As reported by Tom’s Hardware, the CTA (Consumer Technology Association) has just released a new analysis that reveals what people in the United States are planning to buy this holiday season — and apparently, it’s a whole lot of PCs and laptops.

Recommended Videos

A massive 51% of people surveyed said they were planning to buy a laptop as a gift this year, and 35% are planning to buy a desktop or PC. That’s up by close to 10% compared with last year.

A line graph showing the percentage of survey respondents saying they plan to by tech gifts during the holiday season since 2007.
Consumer Technology Association

Picking from one of the best laptops is also right at the top of the list of desired gifts, so it looks like there will be plenty of happy people this year. If we broaden the survey results, an estimated 233 million people are planning on buying some kind of tech as a gift this year.

The report shows data back to 2007 when the first iPhone was released, and that year just 46% of respondents planned to buy tech-related gifts, compared with 89% this year.

The CTA has speculated that the hype around AI PCs could have contributed to the growth between 2023 and 2024, though plenty of other studies have suggested that consumers don’t really care about AI right now and are just buying the latest PCs as part of the usual upgrade cycle. There’s also the Windows 10 end-of-life warning making an impact, as well as all the excitement around improved battery life coming from recent laptops.

The last big upgrade cycle hit at the start of the pandemic when everyone suddenly had to spend a lot more time at home, and four years later is about the right time for many people to be thinking about an upgrade.

A graph showing the tech categories survey respondents plan to spend in for holiday gift-giving.
Consumer Technology Association

The report got its data from 1,205 adults in the United States from August 27 to September 4, which also shows just how early in the year people start thinking about holiday gifts. Other popular tech gifts for the year include tablets (55%), webcams (26%), printers (35%), and Wi-Fi mesh routers (31%).

As for the most-wanted gifts, the top position goes to laptops, followed by tablets, smartphones, wearables, and gaming consoles. As you might expect, people are generally buying these gifts either for children under 18 or their spouses — so don’t expect to receive a laptop from your colleague or friend.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts has been a Computing Writer at Digital Trends for a year and has been writing for about a decade. She has a…
Dragon Age: The Veilguard is a breath of fresh air on PC
Combat in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

I assumed Dragon Age: The Veilguard would have problems on PC, not only due to the horrendous port of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor from EA last year, but also because of the fact that it's been in development limbo for several years. But I've put a few hours into the game on PC across some different hardware, and I'm pleasantly surprised. There are a few rough patches, but Dragon Age: The Veilguard is solid on PC.

After tinkering with the game a bit, I'm here to give you the best settings to optimize your performance on PC, as well as some of the key differences you need to know about in the settings menu. This is a massive RPG, and I only had a few days to test it, so performance might dip later in the game. For the first several hours, however, my experience was great.
Best settings for Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Read more
Apple’s M4 iMac brings next-gen power to your desktop
People using the Apple iMac with M4 chip.

Apple has brought its M4 chip to the iMac, making it the first Mac to get Apple’s latest silicon chip. The update also brings new colors and a significant performance improvement for the all-in-one desktop computer, and it comes a year after it received the previous-generation M3 chip. As with the previous M1 and M3 iMacs, the M4 model is compatible with Apple Intelligence.

It comes at the beginning of a week of product releases from Apple, with the company previously teasing that it had much more to reveal in the coming days. The updates could see the entire Mac lineup receive some variant of the M4 chip (including more powerful M4 Pro, M4 Max and M4 Ultra editions) over the coming months.

Read more
Best Lenovo laptop deals: Save on Yoga and ThinkPad laptops
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

Lenovo laptops have a lot to offer whether you need a laptop for professional use or for more entry level tasks. Lenovo is also a great laptop brand to shop if you want a look at some of today’s best laptop deals. Despite its popularity and place among the best laptop brands, Lenovo laptops almost always see a discount. There are all sorts of Lenovo laptop deals taking place right now, so we’ve made shopping a little easier by rounding up the best Lenovo laptop deals below. You can read onward for all of those details, and if you aren’t finding what you’re looking for among what Lenovo has to offer you can check out the current Dell laptop deals, HP laptop deals, and MacBook deals.
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook — $254 $329 23% off

Shopping the best Chromebooks can be a great way to save some money if you only need the bare essentials in a laptop. The IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook has, for the most part, entry-level specs, but it’s able to get the job done when it comes to homework, browsing the web, and even some office work. The 14-inch screen comes in at Full HD resolution so you can do some binge watching with this Chromebook. It’s an all-around great choice for students and professionals who don’t depend on high end software to do their work.

Read more