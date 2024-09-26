 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Sorry, Microsoft — AI isn’t the reason people are buying new laptops

By
Asus Vivobook S 15 CoPilot+ front angled view showing display and keyboard.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

New research by the International Data Corporation (IDC) shows that although AI PCs are selling well and will likely continue to, it’s not the onboard generative AI that’s driving sales — it’s just the usual refresh cycle.

Companies like Microsoft are aggressively pushing the advantages of generative AI for the average consumer’s workflow, but the IDC thinks customers aren’t responding to the AI features specifically. People need new PCs on a regular basis — which we call a refresh cycle — and since so many of the laptops launching this year are AI PCs, the consumers who need upgrades are naturally just buying what’s available.

Recommended Videos

As the IDC put it: “While AI has been a buzzword of late, it has yet to be a purchase driver among PC buyers.” This doesn’t mean the IDC is denying the future value of AI overall, however. It’s just that many businesses are struggling to see the immediate use case and consumers don’t really believe the AI on their PC and the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) powering it are relevant to them.

The interesting part is that, arguably, none of that really matters. AI PCs are some of the most powerful and future-proof PCs on the market right now, so they’re an appealing option even for people who don’t have any interest in artificial intelligence. The IDC predicts that the near-term outlook for AI PCs will be modest, but in the long run, more and more PCs will come with an NPU. Eventually, producing processors without one will just become impractical.

The reason for this is fairly simple: AI PCs might not be what people want to buy right now, but it is what companies want to sell. So when people need a new top-of-the-line laptop that will last for a good number of years, AI PCs will be some of the best options out there.

Another interesting point in the report is that the end of support for Windows 10 next year is also expected to drive a refresh cycle among commercial customers, and some businesses will use the opportunity to switch over to Mac. This gives Apple an opportunity to grow its share from 9.1% now to 10.2% in 2026, according to the report.

Tablets might also enjoy a temporary surge in growth due to the upgraded chips, larger screens, and better connectivity of recent models, such as the M4 iPad Pro. But the IDC believes the long-term outlook for the tablet market is flat since powerful smartphones will continue to catch up to tablets, and PCs will continue to have the best performance out of the bunch.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts is a contributor at Digital Trends, specializing in computing topics. She has a particular interest in Apple…
Copilot Pro: how to use Microsoft’s advanced AI sidekick
copilot pro logo

Microsoft's Copilot Pro is a game-changer for productivity and creativity, offering users advanced AI capabilities right at their fingertips. Whether you're a professional looking to streamline your workflow or a creator aiming to enhance your projects, Copilot Pro provides a suite of tools designed to supercharge your experience.

But with so many functionalities, how do you truly leverage Copilot Pro's potential? In this guide, we'll unveil a treasure trove of tips and tricks to maximize your Copilot Pro experience. We'll delve into crafting effective prompts to unlock the AI's true potential, explore lesser-known features for specific tasks, and optimize your workflow for seamless integration with Microsoft 365.
What is Microsoft Copilot Pro?

Read more
Microsoft Copilot: how to use this powerful AI assistant
Man using Windows Copilot PC to work

In the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence, Microsoft's Copilot AI assistant is a powerful tool designed to streamline and enhance your professional productivity. Whether you're new to AI or a seasoned pro, this guide will help you through the essentials of Copilot, from understanding what it is and how to sign up, to mastering the art of effective prompts and creating stunning images.

Additionally, you'll learn how to manage your Copilot account to ensure a seamless and efficient user experience. Dive in to unlock the full potential of Microsoft's Copilot and transform the way you work.
What is Microsoft Copilot?
Copilot is Microsoft's flagship AI assistant, an advanced large language model. It's available on the web, through iOS, and Android mobile apps as well as capable of integrating with apps across the company's 365 app suite, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook. The AI launched in February 2023 as a replacement for the retired Cortana, Microsoft's previous digital assistant. It was initially branded as Bing Chat and offered as a built-in feature for Bing and the Edge browser. It was officially rebranded as Copilot in September 2023 and integrated into Windows 11 through a patch in December of that same year.

Read more
A dangerous new jailbreak for AI chatbots was just discovered
the side of a Microsoft building

Microsoft has released more details about a troubling new generative AI jailbreak technique it has discovered, called "Skeleton Key." Using this prompt injection method, malicious users can effectively bypass a chatbot's safety guardrails, the security features that keeps ChatGPT from going full Taye.

Skeleton Key is an example of a prompt injection or prompt engineering attack. It's a multi-turn strategy designed to essentially convince an AI model to ignore its ingrained safety guardrails, "[causing] the system to violate its operators’ policies, make decisions unduly influenced by a user, or execute malicious instructions," Mark Russinovich, CTO of Microsoft Azure, wrote in the announcement.

Read more