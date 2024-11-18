AI startup Perplexity has launched a new shopping feature that it describes as a “one-stop solution where you can research and purchase products.”

Available initially for U.S.-based users of its paid Pro subscription tier before expanding soon internationally, Perplexity Shopping is a shot across the bows of rival services like Google and Amazon as the company seeks to attract more users to its AI chatbot while building out related services like search and online shopping.

Recommended Videos

“You can use it to research and make purchases on all things like building your library, buying electronics for throwing a party, and so on,” the San Francisco-based company said in a thread on X that also included a short video (below) showing the new feature in action.

Introducing Perplexity Shopping: a one-stop solution where you can research and purchase products. It marks a big leap forward in how we serve our users – empowering seamless native actions right from an answer. Shopping online just got 10x more easy and fun. pic.twitter.com/gjMZO6VIzQ — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) November 18, 2024

The video shows how you can enter queries in a conversational way, just as you would with any other AI chatbot. It also lets you refine results via follow-up responses like, “Under $100.”

Perplexity Shopping includes features such as a one-click checkout designed to save you time by having purchases fully processed within the app instead of being transferred across to the merchant’s site. “Just save your shipping and billing information through our secure portal and select ‘Buy with Pro’ to place your order,” the company explained, adding that all Buy with Pro orders come with free shipping. In cases where Buy with Pro isn’t available, you will be redirected to the merchant’s website to complete the purchase.

The new tool also includes a Snap to Shop visual search tool that shows you relevant products in response to any images that you upload, helping you to find an item even when you don’t have a name for it.

In an apparent swipe at Google, Perplexity points out that its shopping suggestions aren’t sponsored, describing its results as “unbiased recommendations” that are powered by AI and based on in-platform reviews. “When you ask Perplexity a shopping question, you’ll still get the precise, objective answers you expect, plus easy-to-read product cards showing the most relevant items, along with key details presented in a simple, visual format.”

Away from shopping, however, Perplexity recently revealed that it will start inserting ads into its general chatbot responses for users in the U.S. in the form of “sponsored follow-up questions and paid media positioned to the side of an answer.”