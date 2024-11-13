 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Perplexity to introduce sneaky ads alongside its AI answers

By
Someone holding an iPhone 14 Pro, with Perplexity AI running on it.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

It was only a matter of time. “Answer engine” startup Perplexity AI announced on Wednesday that it will begin experimenting with inserting advertisements into its chatbot responses starting next week.

Rather than a standard ad you might be familiar with, however, the platform will instead start showing ads to users in the U.S. in the form of “sponsored follow-up questions and paid media positioned to the side of an answer,” from the company’s advertising partners. Those include Indeed, Whole Foods, Universal McCann, and PMG.

examples of perplexity's advertising idea
Perplexity AI

“Ad programs like this help us generate revenue to share with our publisher partners,” the company wrote in a Wednesday blog post. “Experience has taught us that subscriptions alone do not generate enough revenue to create a sustainable revenue-sharing program … advertising is the best way to ensure a steady and scalable revenue stream.”

Recommended Videos

The startup is quick to point out that all sponsored answers will be clearly labeled as such and that the answers themselves will still be generated by its model, not written or edited by the partner companies themselves.

“We intentionally chose these formats because it integrates advertising in a way that still protects the utility, accuracy and objectivity of answers,” the company wrote. “These ads will not change our commitment to maintaining a trusted service that provides you with direct, unbiased answers to your questions.”

Perplexity’s experimentation comes as the company faces increased competition from OpenAI, which recently released its similar SearchGPT feature, as well as multiple lawsuits over allegations that the company’s data scraping practices amount to copyright infringement on a “massive scale.”

Perplexity has also been served cease-and-desist letters from both The New York Times and Conde Nast over its behavior. Whether advertisers will be willing to overlook those glaring issues remains to be seen. If not, then Perplexity may be limited to its sole existing income source: its $20/month Perplexity Pro subscription.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Tarantola
Andrew Tarantola
Computing Writer
Andrew Tarantola is a journalist with more than a decade reporting on emerging technologies ranging from robotics and machine…
ChatGPT Search is here to battle both Google and Perplexity
The ChatGPT Search icon on the prompt window

ChatGPT is receiving its second new search feature of the week, the company announced on Thursday. Dubbed ChatGPT Search, this tool will deliver real-time data from the internet in response to your chat prompts.

ChatGPT Search appears to be both OpenAI's answer to Perplexity and a shot across Google's bow.

Read more
Elon Musk reportedly will blow $10 billion on AI this year
Elon Musk at Tesla Cyber Rodeo.

Between Tesla and xAI, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence aspirations have cost some $10 billion dollars in bringing training and inference compute capabilities online this year, according to a Thursday post on X (formerly Twitter) by Tesla investor Sawyer Merritt.

"Tesla already deployed and is training ahead of schedule on a 29,000 unit Nvidia H100 cluster at Giga Texas – and will have 50,000 H100 capacity by the end of October, and ~85,000 H100 equivalent capacity by December," Merritt noted.

Read more
Google expands AI Overviews to over 100 more countries
AI Overviews being shown in Google Search.

Google's AI Overview is coming to a search results page near you, whether you want it to or not. The company announced on Monday that it is expanding the AI feature to more than 100 countries around the world.

Google debuted AI Overview, which uses generative AI to summarize the key points of your search topic and display that information at the top of the results page, to mixed reviews in May before subsequently expanding the program in August. Monday's roll-out sees the feature made available in seven languages — English, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish — to users in more than 100 nations (you can find a full list of covered countries here)

Read more