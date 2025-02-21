The Chinese startup, DeepSeek plans to become even more transparent about the technology behind its open-source AI models, such as its R1 reasoning model.

The company detailed in a post on X on Friday that it will make several code repositories available to the public, starting next week. This will give developers and researchers a deeper understanding of the nuances of the key parts of DeepSeek’s code. It is an especially bold move for a tech company. However, bold moves are already par for the course for DeepSeek, which entered the AI space as an industry disrupter. It has especially stood out because its models have performed as well, if not better than many of the top AI brands in the industry, such as OpenAI and Meta– that use proprietary technologies.

🚀 Day 0: Warming up for #OpenSourceWeek! We're a tiny team @deepseek_ai exploring AGI. Starting next week, we'll be open-sourcing 5 repos, sharing our small but sincere progress with full transparency. These humble building blocks in our online service have been documented,… — DeepSeek (@deepseek_ai) February 21, 2025

“We’re a tiny team exploring AGI. Starting next week, we’ll be open-sourcing 5 repos, sharing our small but sincere progress with full transparency,” DeepSeek said on X.

By making its AI models open source, DeepSeek made its codes available for others for further development without charge. Now, the brand is giving the public access to get behind the veil of the original code that took the world by storm. This move has the potential to make DeepSeek’s AI models even more popular, by making knowledge about the brand and its technologies more available and dispelling any concerns. The company said it plans to continue revealing more data after the initial code repository launch.

The public will be able to see “every line of code, configuration file, and piece of data lives there together,” the Cryptopolitan noted.

According to Bloomberg, DeepSeek’s effort to be more transparent may also aid the company in quelling various security concerns that have been raised by several government entities, including those in the U.S., South Korea, Australia, and Taiwan.

Since DeepSeek’s introduction into the AI space, several companies have either introduced or recommitted themselves to incorporating more open-source development into their AI technology. The Chinese brand aims to continue its current strategy.

“As part of the open-source community, we believe that every line shared becomes collective momentum that accelerates the journey…No ivory towers – just pure garage-energy and community-driven innovation,” DeepSeek said.