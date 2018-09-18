New monitors from Philips are sleek, color-accurate, and under $200

Share

If you’re a creative who wants a solid, color-accurate monitor that won’t cost a fortune, Phillips’ new 2018 E-Series look like an intriguing option. The new line of monitors offers ultra-narrow bezels with IPS panels that features realistic color reproduction great for color sensitive work such as photography or videography. Offered in three different sizes — 22-inch, 24-inch, and 27-inch — the new lineup starts at only $110 and is available on NewEgg starting today, September 18.

Phillips new offerings prove that smartphones and laptops aren’t the only devices with shrinking bezels. Offering ultrathin bezels on a desktop monitor isn’t just a grab for style points either; thinner bezels are a great way to create a more seamless multi-monitor setup without large vertical borders getting in the way.

With what it calls “Ultra Wide-Color” IPS LED panels, Phillips’ new monitors claim to deliver crisp, bright, color accurate high-definition imagery with a color gamut that covers 129-percent of the sRGB color space. All three displays — 22-inch ($110), 24-inch ($140), and 27-inch ($180) — offer Full HD resolutions of 1920 x 1080 with the ability to display 16.7 million colors with 250 nits of brightness. That’s not the brightest monitor we’ve ever seen, but for this price, it’s not bad.

The displays themselves also feature an anti-glare coating to keep reflections from getting in between you and your work. The IPS display also mean that you’ll be able to view the monitor from angles of up to 178-degrees without anything distorting.

Gamers might also find something to love about Phillips’ new E-Series of monitors. Although the panels all cap out at a 60Hz refresh rate, the E-Series does have some features for gamers, including built-in AMD FreeSync technology to prevent screen tearing issues at high framerates. Additionally, due to Phillips’ proprietary FlickerFree technology, the company promises a viewing experience with reduced flicker and more comfortable viewing, which means a bit fewer headaches during your intense gaming sessions.

Other included features for the E-Series lineup of monitors from Phillips include LowBlue light modes for reduced eyestrain, an EnergyStar 7.0 rating for reduced power consumption, and a wide array of connectivity ports include VGA, DVI-D, and HDMI. Phillips is hoping you love black and silver, as the E-Series monitors are only available in the one color combo.