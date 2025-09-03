Finally, there’s an AI notetaker that does what I need

Some people are great note takers. They seem to delight in page after page of tiny, perfect handwriting. I’ve never been that guy. My penmanship is awful—despite the nuns’ best efforts—and I’m usually too busy participating in the conversation to capture detailed notes.

There’s a reason a courtroom has a court reporter: someone dedicated to recording verbatim, not arguing the case.

Recommended Videos

Still, there are plenty of times when having notes after a meeting or conversation isn’t just helpful—it’s essential. That’s where a dedicated note-taking device like the Plaud Note Pro can shine – and given I’m constantly moving between different tasks, having something that only has the job of remembering the key things for me sounds wonderful.

Last fall, Digital Trends gave the earlier version, the Plaud Note, a rave review, and we’re currently reviewing the Note Pro. I’m watching this with bated breath, because it solves two key issues for me: a device that can act like a personal assistant (without the admin of hiring one) and not having to use my phone for the task (as it’s too much of a juggle and can be socially awkward).

If you’re not aware, the Note Pro is a card-sized recorder that captures meetings and calls, then auto-transcribes and summarizes them in the Plaud app complete with templates and an “Ask Plaud” Q&A over your recordings.

The new model adds a tiny display, more microphones (up to ~16 feet of pickup), a press-to-highlight button for marking key moments, 64GB of storage, and battery modes rated for roughly 30–50 hours. The form factor is clever: the unit itself is about two credit cards thick, and about four in its accessory case.

Already sold

Many tech announcements feel like solutions in search of problems. The products that stick are the ones that make existing tasks faster and easier. Plaud can be one of those. In fact, I inadvertently “sold” one over dinner while writing this piece.

A friend planned to resign as secretary of her church council because taking minutes had become a pain. I mentioned Plaud; she pulled up Amazon, checked it out, and ordered on the spot. She could immediately see how it solved her specific problem.

If you’ve been on Zoom, Teams, or Google Meet, you’ve probably seen a note-taking app join the call. They work fine—but they’re platform-specific. On any given day I’m on two or three of those platforms, which means chasing down transcripts in different places.

As Plaud founder and CEO Nathan Xu put it: “Unlike platform-locked note-takers (that fragment your workflow across platforms), Plaud delivers…multimodal intelligence that brings together what you say, hear, see, and think—enabling human-AI alignment in real time to understand context, not just transcribe audio.”

Why do I want to use Plaud Note Pro?

After trying the Plaud Note Pro, and reviewing user experiences with earlier Plaud models, I can instantly think of a number of situations where using this device will enhance my life day to day:

Business meetings. Online meetings are often recorded and transcribed; in-person meetings, less so. Note Pro can sit unobtrusively on a conference table, capture the discussion, and generate both comprehensive notes and key takeaways. This is especially good as the ability to differentiate between speakers is better than many app-only options. Doctor appointments. Visits are often hurried and full of unfamiliar terminology. It’s common to get home and wonder, “What did that mean?” Plaud can capture and summarize the discussion so you—and family members who couldn’t attend—have an accurate record. (As always, get consent where required.) Classroom notes. I still have flashbacks to deciphering grad-school scribbles. With far-field microphones, you can record lectures while still being able to use your phone to search for key information (or having to ask the instructor to babysit your device), then still get readable notes afterward. Client phone calls. Note Pro can slip into a case on the back of your phone and record/transcribe calls so you can stay present in the conversation. (Again: follow your local consent rules.)

There are plenty of other uses, but these capture the core promises that resonate with me the most.

What about alternatives?

You can build a DIY note-taking system with a few compromises. For example, use the iPhone’s Voice Memos and feed the audio into ChatGPT or Gemini for summaries.

The upside: it’s basically free. The downsides: it ties up your phone, can be interrupted by calls/texts/alerts, eats storage, and audio quality depends on how close the phone is to the speaker.

Another option is an app like Otter, which reliably transcribes and summarizes meetings. But app-only solutions share the same core drawback: your phone is the recorder, which may not be ideal for long sessions or multi-platform workflows. It also can be socially less acceptable to lay your phone down on the table, while the Plaud Note Pro won’t flash up with notifications or distract from a conversation.

As Xu told me, “Plaud lets you stay present and focused during critical moments—you’re not juggling apps or handling screens.”

Before parting with $179 for Plaud Note Pro, there are a few things to consider. As standard, you’re limited to 300 minutes of recordings per month (and yes, that’s the same as offered by Otter for free on your phone).

You can extend this with a subscription, with the Pro Plan upping recording minutes to 1,200 per month for $99.99/year. If you’re going to be a heavy user, you might need to spring for the Unlimited Plan, which offers unlimited minutes for $239.99/year.

Of course, a free app might be enough for you. But this outlay will be justified if you love being fully engaged in the discussion and like the simplicity of a dedicated device. A good comparison is the ReMarkable Tablet – it’s a popular device that is only designed to be a digital note taker. It’s not cheap, and it can all be done with an iPad or a simple pen and paper, but it’s got a growing fanbase due to its simplicity of use.

For me, Plaud Note Pro offers a focused, hardware-first way to get reliable notes—without turning every meeting into an app-juggling exercise – and that’s why I’m hooked on the idea.