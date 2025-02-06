 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Qualcomm claims that over 10% of Windows PC sales over $800 are Snapdragon PCs

By
Dell XPS 13 with Snapdragon silicon atop a table.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

During Qualcomm’s earnings webcast for the first quarter of 2025 (timestamp 22:49 if you’re interested), President and CEO Cristiano Amon shared a very specific data point: “Within the sale of U.S. retail of Windows laptops above $800, [Qualcomm] had more than 10% share.” In other words, out of all the Windows laptops priced above $800 and sold in the U.S. between October and December 2024, more than 10% were powered by Snapdragon X chips.

The first thing you might notice here is that 10% is a much bigger number than the 0.8% market share Qualcomm was reported to have during the third quarter of 2024. The second thing you might notice, however, is just how many qualifiers this statement has. This data point isn’t covering all PCs, all laptops, or even all Windows laptops — it’s only covering Windows laptops over $800. It’s also only talking about the U.S., and only taking into account consumer sales.

Recommended Videos

All in all, it’s very specific — and on the bright side, this makes it more likely to be true since without all those qualifiers, the 10% figure would seem utterly unbelievable. On the not-so-bright side, it also makes the statement a lot less impressive.

It’s fair to cut Qualcomm some slack, though — it’s pretty new to the PC market, and its Snapdragon X chip got a lot of people talking. It helped Windows-on-Arm really start to take off, and gave Windows laptops a significant battery life boost compared to x86 devices. The company’s goal to take 50% of the Windows PC market by 2029 might look a long way off right now, but a lot can happen in four years.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts has been a Computing Writer at Digital Trends for a year and has been writing for about a decade. She has a…
Google puts military use of AI back on the table
First step of Gemini processing a PDF in Files by Google app.

On February 4, Google updated its “AI principles,” a document detailing how the company would and wouldn’t use artificial intelligence in its products and services. The old version was split into two sections: “Objectives for AI applications” and “AI applications we will not pursue,” and it explicitly promised not to develop AI weapons or surveillance tools.

The update was first noticed by The Washington Post, and the most glaring difference is the complete disappearance of any “AI applications we will not pursue” section. In fact, the language of the document now focuses solely on “what Google will do,” with no promises at all about “what Google won’t do.”

Read more
Google has some ‘good ideas’ for putting ads in Gemini
Gemini Advanced on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google is exploring adding ads to Gemini AI. CEO Sundar Pichai floated the idea in an earnings call but did not mention a specific date, according to The Verge. He also noted that the company has "very good ideas" about how it could appear in the future.

This year's focus remains on enhancing user experience features and broadening subscription offerings. Pichai noted that advertising has been essential in scaling other Google services, such as YouTube, possibly hinting that ads will eventually come to Gemini. However, Pichai did not mention how Google plans to integrate ads into Gemini when they appear in the AI. He also said they are committed to making the products work and delivering them to a vast audience.

Read more
Can the 5070 Ti offer a big upgrade over the 4070 Ti?
The RTX 5070 in a graphic.

 

The Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti is the next big graphics card launch for this new-generation of Blackwell GPUs. But despite early hyperbolic claims from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang about the new 50-series cards, disappointing results from the RTX 5080 suggest the 5070 Ti could fall well behind expectations.

Read more