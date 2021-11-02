Razer isn’t just a gaming brand anymore — the company is expanding its office and work-friendly peripherals with a series of new updates. Razer announced the new Pro Click Mini wireless mouse, Pro Type Ultra wireless keyboard, and Pro Glide XXL mouse mat as part of its new Razer Pro productivity suite, designed for the new work-from-home era.

The new keyboard and mouse come with features you’d expect from the best around, including long battery life and solid connections to your PC. However, it also features dampened switches to reduce noise while typing, which is a useful feature that’s becoming increasingly important as families have to work, study, and play together in confined spaces.

Even HP is marketing its latest Envy Inspire printers with noise reduction technology as a pandemic-borne necessity.

According to Razer, the new Pro Type Ultra wireless keyboard also comes with silent mechanical switches, which can minimize distraction if you’re sharing a working or gaming space with other family members.

“Refined and improved through community feedback, the Razer Pro Type Ultra is the next generation of Razer’s Pro series of keyboards, bringing a quieter, more luxurious typing experience to the office space,” the company said of its latest workspace inspired keyboard. “With silent mechanical switches, rated for up to 80 million presses, the keycaps feature a soft-touch coating for all-day typing comfort”

For added ergonomics, the keyboard comes with a plush leatherette wrist rest, which was one of our biggest complaints about the original Razer Pro Type keyboard. Other features include the ability to pair with and switch easily between four different devices, 200 hours of battery life, and compatibility with Razer’s 2.4GHz Productivity Dongle for lag-free use or for use in areas with congested wireless signals.

“The new Pro range features multi-device wireless connectivity, extended battery life, and a quieter sound profile,” Razer said of its new productivity products. “Coupled with Razer’s expertise in producing high-performance, durable, ergonomic hardware, the new Pro range delivers the ideal work, home office, or mobile peripherals for today’s flexible workspace locations.”

The Pro Click Mouse is designed to complement the keyboard. Like its sibling, the mouse can be paired with multiple devices simultaneously — up to three via Bluetooth — and can also work with the USB Productivity Dongle. It has silent tactile switches, which are becoming a common theme for work from home peripherals these days, and uses Razer’s advanced 5G optical sensor for accurate tracking and precise control alongside programmable buttons and a large scroll wheel.

“The new Razer HyperScroll wheel can switch between Free-Spin and Tactile scrolling modes for quick and easy navigation of large documents and webpages, while the 4-way tilt-click function allows for easy horizontal scrolling and movement,” the company said. “With an additional 7 fully programmable buttons for ease of use in multiple applications, the Pro Click Mini is a versatile, capable mouse, perfect for the demands of modern office work.”

If you need a mousepad to do work, the Razer Pro Glide XXL is a functional mouse mat — despite its unappealing name. With a surface area of 940 x 410mm and measuring 3mm thick, the Pro Glide XXL comes with features like “increased size for greater coverage,” a “textured micro-weave cloth surface” on top of “thick, high-density rubber foam” that’s cushioned “for long-term comfort,” and an “anti-slip rubber base.” These features make the mousepad even less safe for work than it already is.

Aside from the odd name, the good news is that all three productivity peripherals come in very neutral hues of white and silver, and Razer’s Chroma RGB backlight has been switched out for a more professionally-inspired white tone on the keyboard.

Both the wireless mouse and the mousepad are available starting today. The Pro Click Mini will sell for $79 while the Pro Glide XXL is listed at $29. The Razer Pro Type Ultra wireless keyboard will be arriving in the fourth quarter to select retailers and on Razer’s website and will be priced at $159 at launch.

