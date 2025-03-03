Nvidia’s sub-$350 GPU is now the most popular card on Steam

Nvidia’s RTX 4060 has officially become the most widely used graphics card among gamers on Steam, thanks to its affordable price and solid performance for 1080p gaming. According to the latest Steam Hardware and Software Survey, the budget-friendly GPU has steadily gained traction since its mid-2023 launch, appealing to casual gamers, esports players, and budget-conscious PC builders.

For years, older budget GPUs like the GTX 1650 and RTX 3060 dominated Steam’s charts. However, the RTX 4060 has now surpassed both, securing the top position with an 8.57% market share in February 2025. Its rise can be attributed to competitive pricing (around $300-$350), low power consumption, and modern gaming features like DLSS 3 and ray tracing support.

Compared to its predecessor, the RTX 3060, the RTX 4060 offers improvements in ray tracing, DLSS 3 frame generation, and overall efficiency. While some criticized its 8GB VRAM and narrower memory bus, it remains a solid choice for 1080p gaming, which aligns with the majority of Steam users’ setups. At the time of writing, the RTX 4060 is available anywhere from $300 to $350, which is similar to the RTX 3060.

The RTX 3060, previously a dominant choice, now holds 6.87% of the market, reflecting a 1.67% increase from the previous month. The RTX 4060 Ti has also seen significant growth, rising by 3.11% to reach a 6.56% share. Similarly, the RTX 4070 experienced a 2.54% increase, bringing its total to 5.43%.

The latest survey results highlight Nvidia’s overwhelming control of the PC gaming GPU market. The company occupies nearly all of the top spots, with AMD and Intel struggling to make significant gains in the consumer segment. Even as Nvidia moves forward with its RTX 50-series launch later this year, the affordability and accessibility of the RTX 4060 keep it relevant for budget-conscious gamers.

As newer graphics cards hit the market, including the RTX 50-series and AMD’s Radeon 9000 range, it will be interesting to see if the RTX 4060 can maintain its lead or if another mid-range option will dethrone it in the coming months.