 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

List price for RTX 50-series GPUs might be officially dead

By
RTX 5090.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

There’s no doubt that Nvidia’s new RTX 50-series GPUs are expensive, despite ranking among some of the best graphics cards you can buy. It’s looking like prices will remain high in the immediate future. Both MSI and Asus have introduced price increases for their RTX 50-series models, with MSI completely doing away with cards at list price, as reported by VideoCardz.

The new RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 are sold out everywhere, but MSI and Asus are two brands that still list official prices online. You can’t buy these cards, but it’s a look inside where prices are headed once cards become available again. MSI has completely done away with models at MSRP, with its most inexpensive card, the RTX 5080 Ventus, now listed for $1,140. Most of MSI’s RTX 5080 offerings range from $1,300 to $1,500, marking anywhere from a $300 to $500 increase over list price.

Recommended Videos

The situation isn’t better for the RTX 5090. MSI’s most inexpensive model is $2,380, which is $380 over list price, and all of its other offerings are north of $2,580.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

Asus has one model available at list price, the Prime RTX 5080, at $1,000, but it’s currently on sale despite being out of stock. The official price is $1,265. For the RTX 5090, Asus is offering it at $2,750, with its flagship liquid-cooled ROG Astral model clocking in at $3,410.

Although prices have gone up at retailers as demand outweighs supply, these are the prices being handed down from Nvidia’s board partners. In other words, they’re official price increases, not simply retailers capitalizing on demand.

It’s going to be a rough couple of years

I wouldn’t hold out hope for getting an RTX 50-series GPU at list price. It’s not going to happen, particularly for the high-end models. We saw this play out in the previous generation with the RTX 4090, and even with the RTX 4080 Super. Despite Nvidia announcing a price reduction for the RTX 4080 Super, the card still commonly sold for $300 to $500 over list price. Even today, you won’t find an RTX 4080 Super at list price.

We’ll probably see that play out again for the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080. If you weren’t lucky enough to score one at list price when the cards were released last week, you probably won’t have another chance to get one. That’s not just due to overwhelming demand, either.

For starters, rumor has it that the RTX 5090 may not be back in stock for four months. When the card becomes available again, we’ll probably see a replay of release day with the new models selling out in minutes, just at prices slightly higher than MSRP. On top of that, there aren’t any alternatives to the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080. AMD isn’t releasing a flagship GPU this generation, and Nvidia’s last-gen offerings have been out of stock for months.

It doesn’t look like the pricing situation will change unless, for some reason, demand completely falls off a cliff and retailers are left with RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 models they can’t sell — and I doubt that’ll happen. If you weren’t among the lucky few to buy one of these cards at list price, I’d recommend saving up your pennies or exercising some patience so that you’ll be able to catch up in the next generation.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
Where to buy the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 today
The RTX 5080 sitting on a pink background.

The day is finally upon us -- Nvidia's best graphics cards are here, and you can buy them now. The RTX 5090 and the RTX 5080 are now available at various retailers, both online and in brick-and-mortar stores. There's just one problem: The cards may suffer from limited availability, so the sooner you shop, the better.

While we expect these GPUs to sell out quickly over the next few weeks, it's still possible to buy them today. Find out where to buy the RTX 5090 and the RTX 5080 today.
RTX 5090

Read more
3 GPUs you should buy instead of the RTX 5080
Logo on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080.

The RTX 5080 arrived with a bit of a thud. As you can read in my RTX 5080 review, the card probably won't be making among the best graphics cards any time soon. It falls short of Nvidia's last-gen flagship, and in the vast majority of games, it doesn't even crack a 20% lead over the RTX 4080 Super.

It's not the only GPU in town, though. Although AMD is sitting out the flagship battle this generation, there are still some excellent last-gen options to keep in mind. Here are three alternatives to the RTX 5080 and why you should consider picking them up over Nvidia's latest.
Nvidia RTX 4090 (used)

Read more
Nvidia’s next GPU tipped to launch in just a few weeks
The RTX 5080 sitting on a pink background.

When Nvidia announced its RTX 50-series GPUs, it was light on details about the RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 -- two cards that could make it among the best graphics cards, and the only two Blackwell GPUs available for under $1,000 right now. Nvidia has revealed that the GPUs are set to launch in February, but no specific dates have been confirmed yet.

The more expensive of the two, the RTX 5070 Ti at $749, is set to launch on February 20, according to VideoCardz. The outlet claims reviews will go live on February 19 for models set at list price, while cards priced above list will see reviews on Februrary 20. Nvidia has yet to confirm these dates publically, so treat this as a rumor for now.

Read more