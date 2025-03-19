 Skip to main content
The price might not be the problem with Nvidia GPUs after all

By
The RTX 5090 sitting on a pink background.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

European markets are seeing dips in prices of the Nvidia RTX 50-series GPUs as the exchange rate between the euro and the dollar has become stronger. This has allowed Nvidia to slash the prices of some of its current graphics cards by approximately five percent.

According to Videocardz, Nvidia has updated the pricing for its Germany sector webpage, changing the price of the RTX 5090 to €2,230 from its launch price of €2,330. The RTX 5080 has dropped from €1,170 to €1,120. The RTX 5070 has dropped from €650 to €620. Notably, the RTX 5070 Ti maintains its €880 pricing, likely because it is the only graphics card to be released without a Founders Edition variant.

Nvidia's recently cut pricing due to exchange rates in Europe.
Nvidia

Markets outside of Europe are also seeing shifts in the exchange rate, with the RTX 5090 sold in the U.K. seeing price drops from its £1,940 launch price to £1,890, due to the struggling dollar, the Verge noted.

The value of the U.S. dollar has been shaky since late January but has dropped to stabilize at approximately 4%, Videocardz added.

Meanwhile, the exchange rate does not take into account the already inflated prices of many GPUs sold through third-party retailers. Prior reports noted retailers were pricing models, including the RTX 5070 Ti, the RTX 5080, and the RTX 5090 well beyond Nvidia’s suggested MSRP for the products, with pundits comparing the pricing to scalpers.

Sources told the publication that consumers have not been encouraged to purchase graphics card despite the price drop, which is strictly because of the exchange rate and not due to demand.

At the same time, Nvidia continues to struggle with supply issues with RTX 50-series. While the brand has stated its aim to regulate supplies in the coming weeks and months– it has also claimed to have had more preliminary success selling the current series than the previous RTX 40-series. Pundits have been skeptical about this claim because Nvidia had four 50-series graphics cards available in five weeks, while it only had one 40-series GPU launched in the same time frame in fall 2022.

Topics
Fionna Agomuoh
Fionna Agomuoh
Computing Writer
Fionna Agomuoh is a Computing Writer at Digital Trends. She covers a range of topics in the computing space, including…
