New affordable Nvidia-powered gaming laptops could be on the horizon

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announcing Blackwell laptops.
Nvidia

Nvidia’s best graphics cards are now available in laptops, but gamers are still waiting for the more budget-focused options. After all, some laptops with the RTX 5090 cost $5,000 and more. Fortunately, new leaks show us that Nvidia is readying up some more mainstream laptops, and those gaming laptops include GPUs that are yet to be announced.

As spotted by VideoCardz, it seems that several Nvidia partners are getting ready to launch new laptops, this time equipped with the RTX 5060 and the RTX 5050. The fact that this isn’t the first time we’re hearing about these GPUs definitely lends credibility to the theory, but don’t get your hopes up too high just yet — we have to wait for Nvidia to reveal them.

For now, early leaks from Nvidia’s partners help us figure out what’s going on. For example, the LG Gram Pro is coming soon, and one of the models will be equipped with the RTX 5050. That model is set to launch in the second quarter of the year, which means we might need to wait a fair bit to get our hands on these budget laptops.

Next, the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 is said to offer the option to use discrete graphics, and only the RTX 5050 is listed as an option. The total power output of the entire laptop sits at 135 watts, and the CPU alone can consume up to 70W, which leaves just 65 watts for the graphics card. Not a lot, but it is possible that there’ll be a version with a higher power consumption (and thus, better performance). Total graphics power, or TGP, is a big deal in laptops and can have a huge impact on how well the laptop fares in gaming workloads.

Razer Blade 16 2025
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

The Razer Blade 16, recently benchmarked with both the RTX 5090 and the RTX 5080, will soon be configurable with the RTX 5060, says VideoCardz. Razer products typically aren’t cheap, and I don’t expect the Blade to be cheap either, but it’ll certainly be more affordable than the RTX 5090 versions that are up for grabs now.

As of right now, both the RTX 5060 and the RTX 5050 remain unannounced.

The RTX 5050, much like the last-gen RTX 4050, might end up being a strictly laptop GPU; the desktop version of the RTX 4050 never materialized, but those laptops are very much out there. The GPU might not be too powerful in its laptop iteration, but with the help of DLSS 3, it can handle quite a bit of gaming.

Nvidia is said to be announcing the RTX 5060 Ti and the RTX 5060 in a matter of days. Perhaps we’ll also hear more about laptops, so stay tuned.

