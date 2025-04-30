Nvidia’s upcoming laptop GPU could be a major upgrade for gamers

It’s no secret that Nvidia makes some of the best graphics cards, and this is also true when we’re talking about laptops. As a result, mobile gamers on a tighter budget are undoubtedly looking forward to gaming laptops equipped with Nvidia’s RTX 5060. Today, we just got out first benchmarks of said laptops, and these scores are making me feel rather optimistic.

It’s worth noting that the RTX 5060 is not available yet. Desktop availability is expected sometime in May, but it’s unclear when the laptop version is going to make an appearance. However, considering that we just got our first benchmarks of the mobile version of the card, it’s clear that those laptops can’t be too far off. Still, until they’re here and in the hands of our reviewers, take all of the following with a grain of salt.

Recommended Videos

The leaked Geekbench tests involve two Colorful laptops. This brand isn’t the most widely known Nvidia laptop maker, but it’s clearly already getting ready to launch some new products. In fact, one of the two laptops that were tested (Colorful iGame M15 Origo) appears to be an entirely new model and is yet to be listed on the manufacturer’s website.

Now, let’s talk about the scores. Geekbench isn’t a great test for gaming performance, but it’s all we have right now; two OpenCL benchmark scores. The iGame M15 Origo scored 102,564 points, and the P15 Pro scored 109,431 points. As pointed out by VideoCardz, this makes the RTX 5060 laptop GPU potentially around 18% faster than its predecessor.

Starting with 18% is not too bad, and we might still get better scores when the laptops are taken for a spin in a gaming scenario. Nvidia’s shift to GDDR7 memory could benefit these more budget-oriented GPUs a whole lot, giving them some bandwidth that they desperately need. We’ll have to wait and see for more benchmark scores to surface.