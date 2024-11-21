 Skip to main content
Nvidia’s RTX 5070 Ti may trail behind the RTX 4080

By
Power adapter on the RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics card.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

As we inch closer to the launch of Nvidia’s RTX 50-series, new leaks keep cropping up daily. Today, one of the most prolific leakers in the PC hardware space shared a glimpse of the specs for Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 5070 Ti. Although it’s not the full spec sheet, one specification in particular tells us that we may be dealing with a GPU similar to the RTX 4080, which is still one of Nvidia’s best graphics cards. But is that good news?

All of this is unconfirmed. Kopite7kimi is one of the accounts that most of us turn to when we want some new scoop on upcoming PC hardware, but this time, the leaker didn’t post on X (Twitter), and has instead shared some specs directly with VideoCardz. Let’s dig in.

The RTX 5070 Ti is said to come with 8,960 CUDA cores, which translates to 70 streaming multiprocessors (SMs). The number of cores point to the card using the GB203 GPU, which is also the same one we expect to see in the RTX 5080. The card is supposedly referred to internally as PG147 and SKU 60, which further points to it being a cutdown RTX 5080. No surprise there — the RTX 4070 Ti Super also uses the same chip as the RTX 4080.

Lastly, the GPU is said to have a 300-watt power requirement, but it’s unclear whether that equals a 300-watt total graphics power (TGP). Kopite7kimi hasn’t revealed anything else, so we’re still missing key specs like VRAM and clock speed.

MSI RTX 4080 Suprim X installed in a PC.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Now, putting that CUDA core number into perspective, we’re not looking at huge gains for the RTX 5070 Ti — but it depends on what you compare it to. The RTX 5070 Ti is claimed to have 16% more cores than the RTX 4070 Ti, which is a sizeable gain, but only 6% more than the 4070 Ti Super. However, comparing it to the 4080 reveals that the 5070 Ti may trail behind the current-gen GPU, as it’s said to have nearly 8% fewer cores.

Would we expect the RTX 5070 Ti to be able to beat a (soon-to-be) last-gen RTX 4080? I’d say so. In our review of the RTX 4070 Ti, we’ve found it beating both the RTX 3090 and the RTX 3080, albeit by a small margin. But there’s more to consider here, as the RTX 4070 Ti actually has fewer cores than the RTX 3080. This shows just how much other specs come into play.

With various architectural improvements in Blackwell, the CUDA core difference may not matter at all. There’s also the performance-per-dollar metric to consider here, which could help the 5070 Ti pull ahead. Nvidia is said to be launching the RTX 50-series during CES 2025 in January, so it won’t be long before we get some confirmation about the full specs of each GPU.

Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
