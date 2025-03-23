RTX 5090 prices drop from insane to just ridiculous

​Recent data indicates that prices for Nvidia’s RTX 5090 graphics card are gradually stabilizing, though they remain significantly above the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP). A Reddit user compiled eBay sales data, revealing that average selling prices have decreased from around $6,000 at launch to approximately $4,000 in recent weeks.

The RTX 5090, part of Nvidia’s latest Blackwell series, has faced severe supply shortages since its release, leading to inflated prices on secondary markets. Initial listings on platforms like eBay saw prices reaching up to $10,000, far exceeding the MSRP. This scarcity has been reminiscent of previous GPU shortages, where high demand and limited supply led to significant price hikes.​

The compiled data shows a downward trend in pricing since the launch, with average selling prices of completed eBay listings dropping from $6,000 to $4,000. In the week following the launch, RTX 5090 prices ranged from as low as MSRP to as high as $10,000. From January 30 to March 21, the standard deviation, indicating variation from the mean, was $1,121.98. Limiting the scope to March, the standard deviation sharply declined to $145.60, suggesting increased market stability and more consistent pricing among resellers.

Nvidia has acknowledged the supply challenges and is said to be working to improve stock levels for the RTX 50-series GPUs. The company anticipates that as availability increases, prices will stabilize closer to the MSRP. Nvidia is collaborating with its partners to enhance supply chains and meet consumer demand more effectively. ​

In Europe, Nvidia has reduced the prices of its RTX 50-series GPUs by nearly five percent, attributed to a stronger Euro against the dollar. For instance, the RTX 5090 has dropped by more than four percent to €2,229. However, stock availability remains limited, making it challenging for consumers to purchase these GPUs at the adjusted prices. ​

Despite these efforts, the RTX 5090 continues to be scarce, and prices remain above the MSRP. Consumers are advised to monitor official retail channels for restocks and avoid purchasing from scalpers to prevent overpaying. As Nvidia and its partners work to improve supply, prices are expected to continue their gradual decline toward stabilization.