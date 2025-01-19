Play games the right way with the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8, now just $800

While you don’t need to drop thousands of dollars on a gaming monitor, you’ll want to pay extra-close attention to what’s not included or supported by a display that costs less than $1,000. Resolution, refresh rate, and picture processing are some of the most important specs to consider, and fortunately, brands like Samsung deliver the goods at just about every price point.

As luck would have it, one of the best Samsung gaming monitors that usually costs upwards of $1K is on sale today: Right now, you can purchase the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 Gaming Monitor for only $800 through Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo-Video, and a few other retailers. We tested this monitor back in 2023, and reviewer Jacob Roach said: “Even at a higher price, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 manages to sweep the competition.”

Why you should buy the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G8 Gaming Monitor

All hail the beautiful and ultra-fast Samsung Odyssey G8, the OLED gaming monitor that’s taking over your town! With its wide color gamut, jaw-dropping contrast levels, and lightning-fast 240Hz refresh rate, the Odyssey G8 is one of the best monitors for both PC and console gaming. And thanks to features like VRR Control and HDMI 2.1 connectivity, the monitor delivers low input lag and fast response times, making it an excellent choice for games with a lot of action occurring on screen.

Thanks to its fantastic color accuracy and reflection handling, the Odyssey G8 gets plenty bright, which isn’t something we normally say about OLED tech. This is because Samsung opted for a QD-OLED, which really comes to life when you start playing HDR-encoded games. The Odyssey is also great for video editing and graphics work, though we do recommend calibrating the picture for the best results.

We’re not sure how long this Samsung sale is going to last, but these types of deals have gone pretty quickly in the past. That being said, today might be the best day to save. Take $500 off the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G8 Gaming Monitor when you buy through Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo-Video, and other retailers. You may also want to check out our lists of the best monitor deals, best Samsung deals, and best Amazon deals for more discounts on top PC tech!