Need an ultrawide monitor? This 34-inch Samsung is $340 off

When it comes to PC gaming, there are a handful of important components that can make or break your overall gaming experience. With lag and response time being key for single-player and multiplayer PC gaming experiences, it’s a good idea to make sure every AV device in your desktop rig is optimized for power and performance. But perhaps the most important part of this equation is your PC monitor.

motion clarity and artifacts may prevent you from seeing in-game visuals the way they were designed to be seen.

Right now, you’ll be able to purchase the Samsung 34-inch CJ791 Curved FreeSync VA Monitor for only $360. At full price, this model goes for $700. We also have a big list of other monitor deals for you to look through if you think you might need something bigger.

Why you should buy the Samsung CJ791 Gaming Monitor

Thanks to its 1500R curvature, the CJ791 is designed to engulf the player in the world onscreen. With a max pixel spread of 3440 x 1440, a 100Hz refresh rate, and 4 ms response time, the CJ791 delivers a brilliant and colorful picture that looks great for games, movies, or for just browsing the web. You’ll also be able to tilt the screen on its perch to fine-tune its viewing angle.

You’ll also be able to enjoy must-have gaming optimizations like AMD FreeSync and Samsung’s Game Mode. The CJ791 is equipped with HDMI, DisplayPort, and Thunderbolt 3 connections, along with USB-A connectivity. And whether you’re using a Windows PC or macOS hardware, the CJ791 is engineered to work with both major computer brands.

Save $340 when you purchase the Samsung 34-inch CJ791 Curved FreeSync VA Monitor