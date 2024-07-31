You don’t want to miss this crazy Samsung OLED curved monitor deal

When it comes to PC gaming, you’ll want a monitor that provides as much visual real estate as possible. After all, games these days have immense playing fields with tons of detail packed into every nook and cranny. It also doesn’t hurt to have a display that supports exceptional motion clarity and lag reduction tech. Fortunately, there are numerous flagship monitors that deliver crystal-clear picture, but many of these products are expensive. This is why we’re always on the lookout for monitor deals, and we found an awesome one from Samsung.

Right now, when you purchase the Samsung 34-inch G85SB Curved OLED Gaming Monitor through Samsung, you’ll pay $800. At full price, this big screen typically sells for $1,200.

Why you should buy the Samsung 34-inch G85SB

For those unaware, Samsung makes some of the best TVs and monitors for 2024. The 34-inch G85SB is a curved Odyssey OLED with 3440 x 1440 resolution and a 175Hz native refresh rate. That pixel count is a few rungs higher than traditional HD, which means all your favorite games (even some of the older titles) are going to look better than you’ve ever seen them before. This is also thanks in part to Samsung’s Neo Quantum Processor, a picture engine that prioritizes color and contrast accuracy.

If you’re the kind of gamer who enjoys fast, action-heavy hits like Helldivers 2, the G85SB is designed to give you the best frame by frame performance. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro is onboard to cut down on lag and improve response time, and with connections like USB-C and Micro HDMI 2.1, you’ll be future-proofed for most new PCs and consoles. We’re also big fans of the Core Sync technology and Core Lighting+, which mirrors in-game lighting to the RGB fixture on the back of the monitor!

It’s hard to say how long this Samsung sale is going to last, so it’s best to take advantage while you still can. Save $400 when you purchase the Samsung 34-inch G85SB Curved OLED Gaming Monitor. We also recommend checking out some of other Samsung deals and gaming PC deals we found this week.