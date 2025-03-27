The incredible Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor is $900 off today

Gamers who want to make a splashy monitor deals purchase should check out the second-generation Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor. It’s an incredible display that’s currently on sale with a massive $900 discount from Samsung, which brings its price down to $1,800 from $2,700 originally. It’s still pretty expensive, but if you want a unique PC gaming setup, we highly recommend taking advantage of this offer. You need to act now though, as we’re not sure if it will still be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen gaming monitor

The second generation of the Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor will elevate any PC gaming setup into a completely immersive experience, and it all starts with its unique 55-inch display featuring a 1000R curvature that fills your field of vision. When you activate Cockpit Mode, the screen rotates into a vertical orientation, and with Multi View, you can show up to four inputs on the display all at once. The possibilities with these features are endless, whether you’re playing the best PC games or you’re thinking about using the gaming monitor to boost your productivity.

The second-generation Samsung Odyssey Ark also comes with all of the specifications you would expect from the best gaming monitors, including a 165Hz refresh rate for smooth animations, a 1ms response time to enable fast reactions, and support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering. The monitor’s wireless Ark dial brings everything together, as it serves as a command hub to access all of the features of the second-generation Samsung Odyssey Ark.

While there are budget-friendly options for gamers from Samsung monitor deals, there are also some amazing offers on the other end of the spectrum. One of them is this $900 discount on the second-generation Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor, which slashes its price from $2,700 all the way down to just $1,800. It’s going to be worth every single penny, but if you want to pocket the savings, you’re going to have to complete your purchase as soon as possible because the bargain may end at any moment.