Samsung launches the $999 Galaxy Chromebook with a 4K AMOLED display

Samsung launched a new series of laptops in 2019, starting with Galaxy Book S and the Galaxy Book Flex. But at CES 2020, Samsung is building on this line of premium laptops with the Galaxy Chromebook, a high-end Chromebook meant to compete with the likes of the Google Pixelbook.

The new Galaxy Chromebook takes the best from Samsung’s past Windows and Chrome OS devices and combines it into a modern and premium 2-in-1. At just 2.27 pounds, it is an ultra-lightweight device that Samsung claims is also the thinnest Chromebook ever created.

This all means the device sports a 13.3-inch AMOLED 4K display, framed by super-thin bezels. It’s the first Chromebook with this high-quality of a display. More than that, it’s one of the few 13-inch laptops that offer an OLED panel.

It also has support for a built-in Samsung Pen stylus, which slots right into the side of the chassis. Next to the slot is a headphone jack, two USB-C ports, a Micro SD card slot, a volume rocker, and a speaker grille. A second camera is built into the top of the keyboard deck to take photos when in tablet mode, while a fingerprint scanner is built into the power button.

The device comes in a striking red color, which is sure to help users stand out at a coffee shop. A silver option is also available, and both are made out of aluminum.

“Samsung is a leader in the premium Chromebook market, and now it’s offering a new, elevated experience for users who thrive on the Chrome OS—Galaxy Chromebook,” said Samsung in a press release.

The Galaxy Chromebook is also the first Chromebook to use Intel’s 10th-gen processors. These are the slightly older Comet Lake U-series processors, though Samsung says they are operating completely with out fans. At launch, the device will be sold in just a single configuration, which includes the Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for $999.

Samsung hasn’t announced an official launch date yet, but it should be available sometime in the first half of 2020.

