Most of us, especially those with babies and/or dogs, have felt the frustration of running out of storage space on a digital device. MicroSD memory cards are among the easiest, most affordable ways to increase the storage space in your smartphone, tablet, camera, and more, and Samsung produces some of the best in the business. Now, you can score the Samsung 512GB microSDXC Evo Select memory card on Amazon for a mere $100, priced down from $200.

Life’s too short to skimp on storage, so for those looking to get the most out of mobile devices, MicroSD memory cards, with their increasing abilities, are the way to go. Samsung’s Evo Select series is a top-notch MicroSDXC (extended capacity) memory card, pairing blazing read speeds with supreme reliability. The 512GB Evo Select offers a massive amount of storage space at over half a terabyte, with memory capacity for up to 24 hours of 4K UHD Video, 78 hours of full HD video, over 150,000 photos, or up to 77,000 songs. With read and write speeds of 100 MB/s and 60 MB/s respectively, you can record, play, and transfer 4K UHD videos in seconds on your smartphone, action camera, tablet, drone, or other device. To preserve your peace of mind, the Evo Select MicroSD card boasts 4-proof protection, withstanding up to 3 days underwater, temperatures ranging from -13 to 185 degrees, MRI-level magnetic fields, and more.

Beyond its impressive storage and speed, Samsung’s MicroSD stands out for its convenient compatibility with an array of digital devices. While iPhone and iPad users are out of luck, the Evo Select MicroSD is compatible with smartphones, Android tablets, action cameras, gaming consoles, drones, DSLR cameras, and more. The full-size SD adapter included is especially useful for cameras and laptops not normally outfitted for MicroSD cards.

With summer approaching, you don’t want to miss a moment of fun in the sun because you ran out of storage space. Score your half-off Samsung Evo Select MicroSD card now, and start making (and storing) as many memories as your imagination allows.

