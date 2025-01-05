 Skip to main content
Samsung has a 4K monitor unlike any I’ve ever seen before

By
The Samsung Odyssey 37-inch 4K monitor.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 1 hour ago

As if a 500Hz OLED wasn’t enough, Samsung has two other monitors it’s showing at CES 2025, both of which are fairly unique. The headliner is a 4K display that clocks in at 37 inches, which, even after putting my eyes on literally hundreds of gaming monitors, I’ve never encountered before.

That might not sound like a big deal, but if you look at gaming monitors above 32 inches, you start to realize that it is. When looking at a typical 16:9 display, the vast majority of monitors top out at 32 inches. Above that, you jump straight to 40 or 42 inches, with TV panels repurposed into gaming monitors — that’s the case with my own KTC G42P5.

Samsung is splitting the difference here. You can find monitors above 32 inches, but the vast majority of them are 21:9 displays. Now, gamers finally have an option when 32 inches isn’t quite big enough, but a full-on TV is too much.

The Samsung Odyssey G7 at CES 2025.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

The other monitor Samsung showed off is a bit different. The Odyssey G7 is a 21:9 monitor, but it comes with a 5K resolution. It’s similar to LG’s 5K2K display, which we learned about a few weeks back, but without an OLED panel under the hood.

Still, it’s quite the display. With a 5,120 x 2,160 resolution and a size of 40 inches, the Odyssey G7 clocks in at a pixel density of 139 pixels per inch. That’s high. Most monitors aim for a pixel density of 100 pixels per inch, so the Odyssey G7 is quite a bit ahead. It’s not as high as the pixel density I recently saw on the Asus ROG PG27UCDM, but it’s close.

Outside of the pixel density, the Odyssey G7 comes with a 180Hz refresh rate and a 1ms gray-to-gray response time, according to Samsung. It also comes certified with VESA’s DisplayHDR 600 and Samsung’s own HDR10+ Gaming standard, which uses dynamic metadata for HDR in games.

As is typical with Samsung’s new monitors at CES, we don’t have any pricing or release date details yet. Samsung is generally a bit slower to release new monitors compared to enthusiast-focused brands like MSI and Asus, so I suspect we’ll see the monitors toward the middle of the year. That’s just a guess right now, though.

