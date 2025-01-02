 Skip to main content
Samsung’s pair of new gaming monitors includes a 500Hz OLED

By
Fortnite running on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 at CES 2024.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 1 hour ago

If you thought CES 2025 wouldn’t be exciting for OLED gaming monitors, you’re wrong. Samsung is already setting the stage for the show with a pair of new OLED gaming monitors under its Odyssey brand, one of which takes the display tech to places it’s never gone before with a blistering 500Hz refresh rate.

The Odyssey OLED G6 is a new 27-inch 1440p QD-OLED offering from Samsung that can reach 500Hz, which is a massive leap forward for OLED displays. Last year, we saw monitors like the Alienware 27 QD-OLED that could clear 360Hz at 1440p, as well as dual refresh rate displays like the LG UltraGear Dual Mode OLED that could reach 480Hz at 1080p. With Samsung’s new display, you have can have your cake and eat it, too — you get a full 1440p resolution and that insane 500Hz refresh rate.

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 monitor.
Samsung

Just two years ago, we saw the reveal of the first 500Hz monitors ever with displays like the Alienware AW2524H. The refresh rate was really the draw, as this monitor, and similar ones, were using a very weak IPS panel with poor brightness and limited color range. Two years on, that 500Hz mark is showing up on an OLED display. We haven’t tested the monitor yet, but if previous Samsung OLEDs like the Odyssey OLED G9 are anything to go by, it should be a stunner.

The Odyssey OLED G6 takes center stage this year, but Samsung has two other gaming displays. The Odyssey OLED G8 is another 27-inch display, but it packs a 4K resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. We’ve already seen what this panel can do in the Asus ROG Swift PG27UCDM, and it’s very impressive. Although the Odyssey OLED G8 doesn’t soak up the limelight in quite the same way as the OLED G6, it’s still delivering a 4K display at 27 inches, which OLED fans have been asking for.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor.
Samsung

Both of the monitors come with Samsung’s HDR10+ standard, which uses dynamic HDR metadata similar to Dolby Vision. It can signal tone mapping and dynamic range on a frame-by-frame basis, providing a much more consistent HDR experience tailored to the game you’re playing or the movie you’re watching. In addition, the two OLED displays come with Samsung’s OLED Safeguard+ to prevent burn-in.

We don’t have pricing or release details for these monitors yet. Samsung usually launches its new displays toward the middle of the year, however, and there’s a good chance the OLED options will clock in above $1,000.

