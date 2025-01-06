Alienware’s latest OLED gaming monitor is its most exciting yet

Ahead of CES 2025, I got to check out Alienware’s most exciting OLED gaming monitor yet — a 27-inch 4K model. I got to play a few rounds of Halo Infinite on the monitor at an Alienware event, and I was blown away by how sharp it looked.

Now, let’s be clear: this is hardly the only 27-inch, 4K OLED. It’s one of the big monitor trends at CES this year, with models from Asus and Samsung joining in on the fun.

Recommended Videos

They are the sharpest OLED monitors you’ll be able to buy, with a pixel density of around 166 pixels per inch. And this one looks absolutely fantastic.

Alienware 27 4K OLED (AW2725Q) Screen size 26.7 inches Panel type Quantum Dot OLED Resolution 3840 x 2160 Refresh rate 240Hz Brightness 250 nits (SDR), 1000 nits (HDR) Ports 1x DisplayPort 1.4

2x HDMI 2.1

1x USB-B upstream

3x USB-A downstream

1x USB-C downstream (PD up to 15 watts) Price $900

The monitor also has a redesigned stand and base that takes up less space on your desk, has simpler cable management, and rounded edges. The design matches the new Alienware Area-51 gaming laptops, as well as the new Aurora desktop.

But really, it all comes down to sharpness. Because there are plenty of more extreme monitors out there, whether it’s the 27-inch, 500Hz QHD OLED from Samsung, the bendable 5K OLED from LG, or even the 32-inch Predator 5K LED. But there’s something about the combination of the motion clarity of OLED and the sharpness of the pixel density that really makes this monitor stand out.

The $900 price, though, is important. None of the other monitor manufacturers have announced pricing yet, so it’s great to see where the price will likely land with these displays, which are bound to be among the best gaming monitors you can buy.

For what it’s worth, the 27-inch QHD OLED (AW2725DF) that came out in early 2024 costs $830 right now, which is just $70 cheaper. That monitor had a higher refresh rate of 360Hz compared to the 240Hz of the 4K model, but so far, the value feels really solid, and Alienware just may end up being the first to launch.

The monitor will be available on January 22 in China and in March in the U.S.