LG unveils a monster 5K ‘bendable’ OLED gaming monitor

Ahead of CES 2025, LG has announced new extra-large additions to its line of UltraGear GX9 OLED gaming monitors: one being a massive, 45-inch display with a bendable panel, and the other, a 39-inch “smart” gaming monitor with webOS built-in.

Let’s start with the big boy, though, because it has an impressive “world’s first” designation behind it. It’s the first 5K OLED monitor on the market, featuring a resolution of 5120 x 2160 — also known as 5K2K. Not only is it the first OLED monitor in general to have a 5K resolution but it’s also the first gaming monitor to launch with this higher resolution, normally reserved for high-end creator monitors like the Apple Studio Display.

At 45 inches, UltraGear 45GX990A has pixel density of 125 pixels per inch and use the RGWB subpixel layout. Remember: these are LG’s WOLED panels, as differentiated from Samsung’s QD-OLEDs.

The UltraGear 45GX990A is the bendable model, meaning it can transform from flat screen to an aggressive 900R curve in just a few seconds. If you’ve been paying attention, this isn’t the first bendable OLED monitor we’ve seen. Corsair launched its Xeneon Flex back in 2022, and there was even the LG OLED Flex in 2023, a 42-inch monitor/TV hybrid with the same “bending” technology. The major advantage the 45GX990A has over the Corsair monitor, again, is resolution. It’s a 45-inch panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 5120 x 2150 resolution.

It also has an updated version of LG’s Dual-Mode functionality that we saw in its monitors from last year, allowing you to switch between the two resolution/refresh rate combinations to best match the game you’re playing.

LG did not provide information at this time on what the presets were or what the refresh rate of its native resolution was. However, we do know that the previous dual mode LG OLED could switch between 4K at 240Hz and 1080p at 480Hz. We also know that in this “second-gen” version of Dual-Mode, there are now eight overall configurations to choose from, which include letting you switch between 21:9 and 16:9, and different picture sizes — 39-inch, 34-inch, or 27-inch.

LG will also be selling a non-bendable version of this monitor, the 45GX950A, giving you the same resolution and updated Dual-Mode functionality. LG hasn’t shared pricing or availability on these monitors yet, but I assume the non-bendable option is more affordable.

LG also announced the UltraGear 39GX90SA, which sports the aforementioned “smart” capabilities. It’s powered by webOS, the same operating system used on LG televisions. And yes, that means it can function all without being connected to a PC or a streaming device. We’ve seen a number of these smart monitors come out recently, including LG’s own MyView Smart Monitor lineup, but this is the first to come built into a gaming monitor.

Aside from the smart functionality, this is a 39-inch display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and an 800R curve. Of course, it’s also OLED and comes with a unique “L-shaped” monitor stand.

LG has not indicated what refresh rate the UltraGear 39GX90SA uses.

We will certainly be learning more about these new monitors at CES though, as we hope to get to see them up close and in-person.